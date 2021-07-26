Britney Spears' Latest Racy Picture Raises Concern on Social Media; Singer Bares Her Nipples in Instagram Post

Pop Singer Britney Spears left many shocked after she posted a racy topless photograph on her Instagram. The latest semi-naked post comes just a day after she had posted a provocative picture on her social media page.

During a court testimony made last month, Spears had revealed that she had been lying to the whole world about being happy. "I've lied and told the whole world, 'I'm OK. And I'm happy.' It's a lie. I thought I just maybe [have] said that enough. Because I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it til you make it. But now I'm telling you the truth. OK? I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry. It's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day," the pop singer said.

Spears Covered Her Nipples With Stars

Clad in a denim shorts, Spears is seen cupping her bare boobs just below the nipples in the latest racy picture on her Instagram page. The singer captioned the picture with star emojis. The pop singer, who is the midst of conservatorship battle with her father, covered her nipples with star graphics.

Spears, who has 32 million followers on Instagram, had posted another picture in the same shorts two days ago. The singer had placed her hands on her breasts. The latest picture received mixed responses from her followers many of whom slammed her for the racy post.

"I think if I were trying to end a conservatorship I wouldnt post pictures like this.. but thats just me I guess!" commented a user.

"Girl we're trying to free u what ru doing this is going to make us worse," wrote another.

"I don't think that this kind of pic is helping you. You don't need it! We know you are GORGEOUS AND TALENTED," read another comment on the post.

"Whoever is managing her account is trying to make her seem like she's unstable...get a new password B." wrote a user as another added, "Is that the argument to convince the judges? I don"t know if its good to handle like this in this situation."

Spears Spoke About Those Who Lent Support in Her Fight

Earlier in a post, while addressing those in her life who have only recently spoken out in support of her in her fight against her conservatorship, the 39-year-old wrote: "There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support ... there's nothing worse than that!" She went on to explain her frustration with those that didn't "even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME." Spears continued, "How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE ... did you put your hand out when I was drowning?"

Coming to her daughter's defense Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, filed a court document asking permission for the pop star to hire her own lawyer in wake of the ongoing conservatorship battle. Urging the court to "listen to the wishes of her daughter," Lynne, who doesn't have a formal role in the conservatorship, said the pop singer should be able to "hire her own private legal counsel."