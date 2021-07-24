Did Joe Biden Mock Trump for Using Both Hands to Drink Water From a Glass? Clip Goes Viral

Speculation about US President Joe Biden mocking his predecessor Donald Trump's weird way of drinking water went viral on social media after the former drank water using just one hand . The viral clip was shot during the campaign rally in Virginia for Democrat Terry McAuliffe's gubernatorial campaign.

Concerns about Trump's health were raised after he was spotted having difficulty to drink water with one hand during an event at the West Point military academy in June last year.

Crowd Cheers Biden's Style of Drinking Water

In a 12-second viral clip shared on Twitter, Biden is seen looking for a glass of water under the podium. "Here it is. Excuse me," Biden says as he lifts the glass of water using his right hand and brings it to his lips to take a sip. He then places the glass back and starts with his speech.

The act drew a lot of cheering from the crowd gathered there with many, on social media, comparing it to the Trump incident from June, last year. "Biden can drink water in a glass with one hand. Not like two hand trump," wrote a Twitter user.

"Just wish I could have been a fly on the wall as TFG criminal watched President Biden drink a glass of water & the room laughing," wrote a user as another added, "President Biden did a 3 pointer shot with one hand glass of water."

"People have said that Biden uses crazy glue to pick up a tiny glass of water. I got no love when I picked up a 5-gallon pail with two hands. At least I drained it in one massive sip," read another tweet.

Trump Had Denied Health Problems

Prior to the West Point military academy event, Trump had used this unique method of drinking water in 2017, while delivering his national security strategy in front of military service members in Washington. Trump was seen using both his hands to drink water from a glass. During a trade deal with Japan, Trump was spotted again using both hands to drink water from a bottle.

Following the speculations about his health, Trump had denied having any health issues or neurological condition. To prove his point, Trump used just one hand to drink water during a campaign rally held a week later.

At the West Point Military Academy event Trump was also seen having difficulty walking down the ramp erected near the stage. However, Trump had tweeted, "The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is 'fall' for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!"