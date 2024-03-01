Bianca Censori's Recent Paris Outfit Courts Controversy, May Land Her in Jail

Rapper Kanye West's (Ye) wife is known for grabbing eyeballs with her risqué attires on various instances but seems Paris' strict decency laws could spell trouble for Bianca Censori's recent attire this time, potentially leading to jail time and a hefty fine.

During Paris Fashion Week and a European listening party for Vultures, Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, and Censori were seen in Paris. Ye was photographed returning to The Ritz hotel wearing a cropped fur jacket paired with sheer tights and seemingly no underwear exposing her complete lower body at a public place.

According to Article 222-32 of the penal code from March 1994, intentionally displaying sexual content in public view can result in a year of imprisonment and a fine of €15,000 (£13,000). Although nudity itself isn't necessarily considered indecent, the law specifies that it's punishable when deliberately displayed in places accessible to the public.

In earlier similar instances Ye and his spouse were fined €10,000 or faced imprisonment for walking "almost nude" in Italy, which violated the Italian Constitutional Court's ruling. The court states that individuals exposing themselves near places frequented by minors could be imprisoned for four months to four years. Following pictures showing them in a compromising situation, they were investigated by authorities. They encountered a similar situation in Dubai.

The top model is mostly hitting the headlines with her controversial choice of attires post her wedding to the rapper. Her recent stint hasn't gone well with netizens after the pictures went viral on social media. She got brutally trolled, with some even advising her to change her way of dressing, suggesting she is already beautiful and such publicity gimmicks are not required to get public attention.

Ye recently cleared his Instagram account, leaving only one post stating his intention to delete the account. In a conversation with Justin LaBoy, Ye indicated his desire to close his Kanye West account and be referred to as Ye instead.