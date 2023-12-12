Bianca Censori: Kanye West's Wife Bares It All Again Sparking Outrage Hours after Flashing on Miami Street

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, once again bared all for a night out in Miami as she wore a striking silver string ensemble while accompanying the rapper on Sunday. Censori, 28, who flashed her nipples earlier in the day, this time flaunted her well-toned legs and firm butt in a sparkling silver string bodysuit, accessorized by a headpiece with a 20s-inspired style.

She adorned a glamorous makeup look featuring smoky eyeshadow and nude lip gloss. Once again, she protected her modesty by holding a peculiar toy teddy bear against her breasts while walking alongside the uniquely dressed West, 46. However, her nude look hasn't gone down well with her critics.

Bianca Bares It All

West opted for a distinctive look, wearing a black covering over his head along with a leather coat, black tee, and slouchy boots. Later, Ye took the stage at LIV Miami, performing tracks like "Runaway" and "Can't Tell Me Nothing."

Despite recent assertions that they were 'taking a break' following a successful intervention by Bianca's friends expressing concerns about her relationship with the rapper, the couple seemed very much together.

Interestingly, Kanye's children seemed to overlook Bianca during Christmas celebrations in Miami,

Bianca grabbed quite a few eyes on Sunday after she donned an almost nude dress revealing her nipples as she walked on the Miami streets.

Last month, Bianca was spotted holding a stuffed animal at the pop-up store of fashion designer Amina Muaddi in Dubai, with Kanye by her side.

This outing came amid claims that Bianca is committed to supporting her husband Kanye in the face of anti-Semitism allegations, saying that she will stand by him "until the end of time."

This is despite the controversial rapper seemingly reinforcing his series of problematic remarks with a new offensive lyric about engaging in intimate relations with a Jewish person.

Always With Her Husband

Bianca recently joined her spouse in Dubai, where she watched him perform his new track, "Vultures," alongside Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign. Online videos circulating captured Kanye passionately delivering the lyrics: "How can I be anti-Semitic? I just f*ed a Jewish b**."

However, Bianca, reportedly, believes that her husband's words have been "taken out of context." Insiders claim that she rejects the allegations of anti-Semitism and racism that have been leveled against him.

That said, Bianca's Sunday outing was not the first time she attracted attention with her dress. Shortly after her marriage to Kanye, she underwent a dramatic transformation, cutting her long brown hair and dyeing it blonde.

Her fashion choices gradually shifted toward more daring ensembles, influenced by Kanye's extravagant taste.

However, none were as bold as her outfit selections in Italy in September. One particularly striking choice was an audacious nude catsuit, which led her to use a black cross-body bag to cover her nipples.

According to CIU Travel, a prominent tourism website, locals found it "offensive" to witness visitors "wandering the streets in varying states of undress."

It's not just Bianca's fashion choices that have caused issues with the Italians but also their behavior.

Kanye and Bianca were investigated by Italian police after being captured in compromising positions during a boat tour. Venetian officials expressed outrage, not uncommon in a city where fines are issued for various infractions, including swimming in the canals, open-air picnics, and sprawling on the steps of public buildings.