Grammy Awards 2025 Winners List:

Grammy Awards 2025 winners will be announced live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 2) from 8:00 PM EST to 11:30 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST to 8:30 PM PST. The top nominees are Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Beyoncé topped the nomination list with 11 nods, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Kendrick Lamar and Charli XCX received seven nominations each, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Rap Song of the Year.

The comedian, author, and three-time GRAMMY nominee Trevor Noah will host the annual award ceremony for the fifth consecutive year. The performers include Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Teddy Swims, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and Stevie Wonder.

How to Watch?

The award show will air live on CBS, and cord-cutters can stream the glam event through TV streaming services, including Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Fubo.

Paramount+ will stream the 67th annual award ceremony live online for free globally. Music lovers in the US can watch the annual award show live online with a SHOWTIME subscription. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch the star-studded ceremony a day after the live broadcast.

The official website ( live.GRAMMY.com) provides a 360 view of the GRAMMYs with multi-camera access to Music's Biggest Night, behind-the-scenes, real-time updates throughout the night, exclusive articles, full GRAMMY performances, acceptance speeches, exclusive interviews, the GRAMMY Live From The Red Carpet special, the full GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony live stream, backstage moments, red carpet highlights, fashion moments, and other special content.

Here are the big winners of the 67th annual Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

Grammy Awards 2025 Winners List:

Record Of The Year

Now and Then by The Beatles

TEXAS HOLD 'EM by Beyoncé

Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

360 by Charli xcx

BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish

Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar

Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan

Fortnight by Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Album Of The Year

New Blue Sun by André 3000

COWBOY CARTER by Beyoncé

Short n' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

BRAT by Charli xcx

Djesse Vol. 4 by Jacob Collier

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT by Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Die With A Smile by Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

Fortnight by Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)

Good Luck, Babe! by Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

Please Please Please by Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

TEXAS HOLD 'EM by Brian Bates, Atia Boggs, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

RAYE

Best Pop Solo Performance

BODYGUARD by Beyoncé

Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

Apple by Charli xcx

BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish

Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

us. by Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift

LEVII'S JEANS by Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone

Guess by Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

the boy is mine by Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish

eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande

Chappell Roan The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT by Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

She's Gone, Dance On by Disclosure

Loved by Four Tet

leavemealone by Fred Again.. & Baby Keem

Neverender by Justice & Tame Impala

Witchy by KAYTRANADA Featuring Childish Gambino

Best Dance Pop Recording

Make You Mine by Madison Beer

Von dutch by Charli xcx

L'AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT] by Billie Eilish

yes, and? by Ariana Grande

Got Me Started by Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Album

BRAT by Charli xcx

Three by Four Tet

Hyperdrama by Justice

TIMELESS by KAYTRANADA

Telos by Zedd

Best Remixed Recording

Alter Ego - KAYTRANADA Remix

A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]

Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)

Jah Sees Them - Amapiano Remix

Von dutch

Best Rock Performance

Now and Then by The Beatles

Beautiful People (Stay High) by The Black Keys

The American Dream Is Killing Me by Green Day

Gift Horse by IDLES

Dark Matter by Pearl Jam

Broken Man by St. Vincent

Best Metal Performance

Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) by Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne

Crown of Horns by Judas Priest

Suffocate by Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy

Screaming Suicide by Metallica

Cellar Door by Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

Beautiful People (Stay High)

Broken Man

Dark Matter

Dilemma

Gift Horse

Best Rock Album

Happiness Bastards by The Black Crowes

Romance by Fontaines D.C.

Saviors by Green Day

TANGK by IDLES

Dark Matter by Pearl Jam

Hackney Diamonds by The Rolling Stones

No Name by Jack White

Best Alternative Music Performance

Neon Pill by Cage The Elephant

Song Of The Lake by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Starburster by Fontaines D.C.

BYE BYE by Kim Gordon

Flea by St. Vincent

Best Alternative Music Album

Wild God by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Charm by Clairo

The Collective by Kim Gordon

What Now by Brittany Howard

All Born Screaming by St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

Guidance by Jhené Aiko

Residuals by Chris Brown

Here We Go (Uh Oh) by Coco Jones

Made For Me (Live On BET) by Muni Long

Saturn by SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Wet by Marsha Ambrosius

Can I Have This Groove by Kenyon Dixon

No Lie by Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald

Make Me Forget by Muni Long

That's You by Lucky Daye

Best R&B Song

After Hours

Burning

Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Ruined Me

Saturn

Best Progressive R&B Album

So Glad to Know You by Avery*Sunshine

En Route by Durand Bernarr

Bando Stone & the New World by Childish Gambino

Crash by Kehlani

Why Lawd? by NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

Best R&B Album

11:11 (Deluxe) by Chris Brown

VANTABLACK by Lalah Hathaway

Revenge by Muni Long

Algorithm by Lucky Daye

COMING HOME by Usher

Best Rap Performance

Enough (Miami) by Cardi B

When The Sun Shines Again by Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos

NISSAN ALTIMA by Doechii

Houdini by Eminem

Like That by Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Yeah Glo! by GloRilla

Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

KEHLANI by Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani

SPAGHETTII by Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey

We Still Don't Trust You by Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd

Big Mama by Latto

3 by Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu

Best Rap Song

Asteroids

Carnival

Like That

Not Like Us

Yeah Glo!

Best Rap Album

Might Delete Later by J. Cole

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 by Common & Pete Rock

Alligator Bites Never Heal by Doechii

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) by Eminem

We Don't Trust You by Future & Metro Boomin

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

CIVIL WRITES: The South Got Something To Say by Queen Sheba

cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series by Omari Hardwick

Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In The Beginning Was The Word by Malik Yusef

The Heart, The Mind, The Soul by Tank and The Bangas

The Seven Number Ones by Mad Skillz

Best Jazz Performance

Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT) by The Baylor Project

Phoenix Reimagined (Live) by Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts & John Scofield

Juno by Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

Twinkle Twinkle Little Me by Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner

Little Fears by Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Journey In Black by Christie Dashiell

Wildflowers Vol. 1 by Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner

A Joyful Holiday by Samara Joy

Milton + esperanza by Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding

My Ideal by Catherine Russell & Sean Mason

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Owl Song by Ambrose Akinmusire Featuring Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley

Beyond This Place by Kenny Barron Featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson

Phoenix Reimagined (Live) by Lakecia Benjamin

Remembrance by Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

Solo Game by Sullivan Fortner

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Returning To Forever by John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band

And So It Goes by The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra

Walk A Mile In My Shoe by Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band

Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence by Dan Pugach Big Band

Golden City by Miguel Zenón

Best Latin Jazz Album

Spain Forever Again by Michel Camilo & Tomatito

Cubop Lives! by Zaccai Curtis, Luques Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina & Reinaldo de Jesus

COLLAB by Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Time And Again by Eliane Elias

El Trio: Live in Italy by Horacio 'El Negro' Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola

Cuba And Beyond by Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet

As I Travel by Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Night Reign by Arooj Aftab

New Blue Sun by André 3000

Code Derivation by Robert Glasper

Foreverland by Keyon Harrold

No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin by Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

À Fleur De Peau by Cyrille Aimée

Visions by Norah Jones

Good Together by Lake Street Dive

Impossible Dream by Aaron Lazar

Christmas Wish by Gregory Porter

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Plot Armor by Taylor Eigsti

Rhapsody In Blue by Béla Fleck

Orchestras (Live) by Bill Frisell Featuring Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan

Mark by Mark Guiliana

Speak To Me by Julian Lage

Best Musical Theater Album

Hell's Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Best Country Solo Performance

16 CARRIAGES by Beyoncé

I Am Not Okay by Jelly Roll

The Architect by Kacey Musgraves

A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey

It Takes A Woman by Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Cowboys Cry Too by Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan

II MOST WANTED by Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus

Break Mine by Brothers Osborne

Bigger Houses by Dan + Shay

I Had Some Help by Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen

Best Country Song

The Architect

A Bar Song (Tipsy)

I Am Not Okay

I Had Some Help

TEXAS HOLD 'EM

Best Country Album

COWBOY CARTER by Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion by Post Malone

Deeper Well by Kacey Musgraves

Higher by Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind by Lainey Wilson

Best American Roots Performance

Blame It On Eve by Shemekia Copeland

Nothing In Rambling by The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood

Lighthouse by Sierra Ferrell

The Ballad Of Sally Anne by Rhiannon Giddens

Best Americana Performance

YA YA by Beyoncé

Subtitles by Madison Cunningham

Don't Do Me Good by Madi Diaz Featuring Kacey Musgraves

American Dreaming by Sierra Ferrell

Runaway Train by Sarah Jarosz

Empty Trainload Of Sky by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best American Roots Song

Ahead Of The Game by Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)

All In Good Time by Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine Featuring Fiona Apple)

All My Friends by Aoife O'Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O'Donovan)

American Dreaming by Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)

Blame It On Eve by John Hahn & Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)

Best Americana Album

The Other Side by T Bone Burnett

$10 Cowboy by Charley Crockett

Trail Of Flowers by Sierra Ferrell

Polaroid Lovers by Sarah Jarosz

No One Gets Out Alive by Maggie Rose

Tigers Blood by Waxahatchee

Best Bluegrass Album

I Built A World for Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Songs of Love and Life for The Del McCoury Band

No Fear for Sister Sadie

Live Vol. 1 for Billy Strings

Earl Jam for Tony Trischka

Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman for Dan Tyminski

Best Traditional Blues Album

Hill Country Love for Cedric Burnside

Struck Down for The Fabulous Thunderbirds

One Guitar Woman for Sue Foley

Sam's Place for Little Feat

Swingin' Live at The Church in Tulsa for The Taj Mahal Sextet

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 by Joe Bonamassa

Blame It On Eve by Shemekia Copeland

Friendlytown by Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour

Mileage by Ruthie Foster

The Fury by Antonio Vergara

Best Folk Album

American Patchwork Quartet by American Patchwork Quartet

Weird Faith by Madi Diaz

Bright Future by Adrianne Lenker

All My Friends by Aoife O'Donovan

Woodland by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle for The Dreamer

Jim Gaffigan for The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser for Someday You'll Die

Ricky Gervais for Armageddon

Trevor Noah for Where Was I

Best Music Video

A$AP Rocky for Tailor Swif

Charli XCX for 360

Eminem for Houdini

Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone for Fortnight

Best Music Film

Jon Batiste for American Symphony

June Carter Cash for June

Run-DMC for Kings From Queens

Steven Van Zandt for Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

Various Artists for The Greatest Night in Pop

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Kris Bowers for The Color Purple

Hans Zimmer for Dune: Part Two

Laura Karpman for American Fiction

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross for Shōgun

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross for Challengers

Best Música Urbana Album