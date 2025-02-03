Grammy Awards 2025 Winners List:

Grammy Awards 2025 winners will be announced live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 2) from 8:00 PM EST to 11:30 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST to 8:30 PM PST. The top nominees are Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter.
Beyoncé topped the nomination list with 11 nods, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Kendrick Lamar and Charli XCX received seven nominations each, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Rap Song of the Year.
The comedian, author, and three-time GRAMMY nominee Trevor Noah will host the annual award ceremony for the fifth consecutive year. The performers include Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Teddy Swims, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and Stevie Wonder.
How to Watch?
The award show will air live on CBS, and cord-cutters can stream the glam event through TV streaming services, including Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Fubo.
Paramount+ will stream the 67th annual award ceremony live online for free globally. Music lovers in the US can watch the annual award show live online with a SHOWTIME subscription. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch the star-studded ceremony a day after the live broadcast.
The official website ( live.GRAMMY.com) provides a 360 view of the GRAMMYs with multi-camera access to Music's Biggest Night, behind-the-scenes, real-time updates throughout the night, exclusive articles, full GRAMMY performances, acceptance speeches, exclusive interviews, the GRAMMY Live From The Red Carpet special, the full GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony live stream, backstage moments, red carpet highlights, fashion moments, and other special content.
Here are the big winners of the 67th annual Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.
Grammy Awards 2025 Winners List:
Record Of The Year
- Now and Then by The Beatles
- TEXAS HOLD 'EM by Beyoncé
- Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter
- 360 by Charli xcx
- BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish
- Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar
- Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan
- Fortnight by Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Album Of The Year
- New Blue Sun by André 3000
- COWBOY CARTER by Beyoncé
- Short n' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter
- BRAT by Charli xcx
- Djesse Vol. 4 by Jacob Collier
- HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan
- THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT by Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
- BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- Die With A Smile by Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
- Fortnight by Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)
- Good Luck, Babe! by Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
- Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
- Please Please Please by Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
- TEXAS HOLD 'EM by Brian Bates, Atia Boggs, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- Raye
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Alissia
- Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
- Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Jessi Alexander
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- RAYE
Best Pop Solo Performance
- BODYGUARD by Beyoncé
- Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter
- Apple by Charli xcx
- BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish
- Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- us. by Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift
- LEVII'S JEANS by Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone
- Guess by Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
- the boy is mine by Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
- Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Short n' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter
- HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish
- eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande
- Chappell Roan The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan
- THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT by Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- She's Gone, Dance On by Disclosure
- Loved by Four Tet
- leavemealone by Fred Again.. & Baby Keem
- Neverender by Justice & Tame Impala
- Witchy by KAYTRANADA Featuring Childish Gambino
Best Dance Pop Recording
- Make You Mine by Madison Beer
- Von dutch by Charli xcx
- L'AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT] by Billie Eilish
- yes, and? by Ariana Grande
- Got Me Started by Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- BRAT by Charli xcx
- Three by Four Tet
- Hyperdrama by Justice
- TIMELESS by KAYTRANADA
- Telos by Zedd
Best Remixed Recording
- Alter Ego - KAYTRANADA Remix
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]
- Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
- Jah Sees Them - Amapiano Remix
- Von dutch
Best Rock Performance
- Now and Then by The Beatles
- Beautiful People (Stay High) by The Black Keys
- The American Dream Is Killing Me by Green Day
- Gift Horse by IDLES
- Dark Matter by Pearl Jam
- Broken Man by St. Vincent
Best Metal Performance
- Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) by Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne
- Crown of Horns by Judas Priest
- Suffocate by Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy
- Screaming Suicide by Metallica
- Cellar Door by Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
- Beautiful People (Stay High)
- Broken Man
- Dark Matter
- Dilemma
- Gift Horse
Best Rock Album
- Happiness Bastards by The Black Crowes
- Romance by Fontaines D.C.
- Saviors by Green Day
- TANGK by IDLES
- Dark Matter by Pearl Jam
- Hackney Diamonds by The Rolling Stones
- No Name by Jack White
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Neon Pill by Cage The Elephant
- Song Of The Lake by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- Starburster by Fontaines D.C.
- BYE BYE by Kim Gordon
- Flea by St. Vincent
Best Alternative Music Album
- Wild God by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- Charm by Clairo
- The Collective by Kim Gordon
- What Now by Brittany Howard
- All Born Screaming by St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
- Guidance by Jhené Aiko
- Residuals by Chris Brown
- Here We Go (Uh Oh) by Coco Jones
- Made For Me (Live On BET) by Muni Long
- Saturn by SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Wet by Marsha Ambrosius
- Can I Have This Groove by Kenyon Dixon
- No Lie by Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald
- Make Me Forget by Muni Long
- That's You by Lucky Daye
Best R&B Song
- After Hours
- Burning
- Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- Ruined Me
- Saturn
Best Progressive R&B Album
- So Glad to Know You by Avery*Sunshine
- En Route by Durand Bernarr
- Bando Stone & the New World by Childish Gambino
- Crash by Kehlani
- Why Lawd? by NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)
Best R&B Album
- 11:11 (Deluxe) by Chris Brown
- VANTABLACK by Lalah Hathaway
- Revenge by Muni Long
- Algorithm by Lucky Daye
- COMING HOME by Usher
Best Rap Performance
- Enough (Miami) by Cardi B
- When The Sun Shines Again by Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos
- NISSAN ALTIMA by Doechii
- Houdini by Eminem
- Like That by Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Yeah Glo! by GloRilla
- Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- KEHLANI by Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
- SPAGHETTII by Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey
- We Still Don't Trust You by Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
- Big Mama by Latto
- 3 by Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu
Best Rap Song
- Asteroids
- Carnival
- Like That
- Not Like Us
- Yeah Glo!
Best Rap Album
- Might Delete Later by J. Cole
- The Auditorium, Vol. 1 by Common & Pete Rock
- Alligator Bites Never Heal by Doechii
- The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) by Eminem
- We Don't Trust You by Future & Metro Boomin
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
- CIVIL WRITES: The South Got Something To Say by Queen Sheba
- cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series by Omari Hardwick
- Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In The Beginning Was The Word by Malik Yusef
- The Heart, The Mind, The Soul by Tank and The Bangas
- The Seven Number Ones by Mad Skillz
Best Jazz Performance
- Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT) by The Baylor Project
- Phoenix Reimagined (Live) by Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts & John Scofield
- Juno by Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
- Twinkle Twinkle Little Me by Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner
- Little Fears by Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Journey In Black by Christie Dashiell
- Wildflowers Vol. 1 by Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner
- A Joyful Holiday by Samara Joy
- Milton + esperanza by Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding
- My Ideal by Catherine Russell & Sean Mason
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Owl Song by Ambrose Akinmusire Featuring Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley
- Beyond This Place by Kenny Barron Featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson
- Phoenix Reimagined (Live) by Lakecia Benjamin
- Remembrance by Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
- Solo Game by Sullivan Fortner
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- Returning To Forever by John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band
- And So It Goes by The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra
- Walk A Mile In My Shoe by Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band
- Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence by Dan Pugach Big Band
- Golden City by Miguel Zenón
Best Latin Jazz Album
- Spain Forever Again by Michel Camilo & Tomatito
- Cubop Lives! by Zaccai Curtis, Luques Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina & Reinaldo de Jesus
- COLLAB by Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- Time And Again by Eliane Elias
- El Trio: Live in Italy by Horacio 'El Negro' Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola
- Cuba And Beyond by Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet
- As I Travel by Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero
Best Alternative Jazz Album
- Night Reign by Arooj Aftab
- New Blue Sun by André 3000
- Code Derivation by Robert Glasper
- Foreverland by Keyon Harrold
- No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin by Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- À Fleur De Peau by Cyrille Aimée
- Visions by Norah Jones
- Good Together by Lake Street Dive
- Impossible Dream by Aaron Lazar
- Christmas Wish by Gregory Porter
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Plot Armor by Taylor Eigsti
- Rhapsody In Blue by Béla Fleck
- Orchestras (Live) by Bill Frisell Featuring Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan
- Mark by Mark Guiliana
- Speak To Me by Julian Lage
Best Musical Theater Album
- Hell's Kitchen
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Notebook
- The Outsiders
- Suffs
- The Wiz
Best Country Solo Performance
- 16 CARRIAGES by Beyoncé
- I Am Not Okay by Jelly Roll
- The Architect by Kacey Musgraves
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey
- It Takes A Woman by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Cowboys Cry Too by Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan
- II MOST WANTED by Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus
- Break Mine by Brothers Osborne
- Bigger Houses by Dan + Shay
- I Had Some Help by Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen
Best Country Song
- The Architect
- A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- I Am Not Okay
- I Had Some Help
- TEXAS HOLD 'EM
Best Country Album
- COWBOY CARTER by Beyoncé
- F-1 Trillion by Post Malone
- Deeper Well by Kacey Musgraves
- Higher by Chris Stapleton
- Whirlwind by Lainey Wilson
Best American Roots Performance
- Blame It On Eve by Shemekia Copeland
- Nothing In Rambling by The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood
- Lighthouse by Sierra Ferrell
- The Ballad Of Sally Anne by Rhiannon Giddens
Best Americana Performance
- YA YA by Beyoncé
- Subtitles by Madison Cunningham
- Don't Do Me Good by Madi Diaz Featuring Kacey Musgraves
- American Dreaming by Sierra Ferrell
- Runaway Train by Sarah Jarosz
- Empty Trainload Of Sky by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best American Roots Song
- Ahead Of The Game by Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)
- All In Good Time by Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine Featuring Fiona Apple)
- All My Friends by Aoife O'Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O'Donovan)
- American Dreaming by Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)
- Blame It On Eve by John Hahn & Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)
Best Americana Album
- The Other Side by T Bone Burnett
- $10 Cowboy by Charley Crockett
- Trail Of Flowers by Sierra Ferrell
- Polaroid Lovers by Sarah Jarosz
- No One Gets Out Alive by Maggie Rose
- Tigers Blood by Waxahatchee
Best Bluegrass Album
- I Built A World for Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
- Songs of Love and Life for The Del McCoury Band
- No Fear for Sister Sadie
- Live Vol. 1 for Billy Strings
- Earl Jam for Tony Trischka
- Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman for Dan Tyminski
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Hill Country Love for Cedric Burnside
- Struck Down for The Fabulous Thunderbirds
- One Guitar Woman for Sue Foley
- Sam's Place for Little Feat
- Swingin' Live at The Church in Tulsa for The Taj Mahal Sextet
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 by Joe Bonamassa
- Blame It On Eve by Shemekia Copeland
- Friendlytown by Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour
- Mileage by Ruthie Foster
- The Fury by Antonio Vergara
Best Folk Album
- American Patchwork Quartet by American Patchwork Quartet
- Weird Faith by Madi Diaz
- Bright Future by Adrianne Lenker
- All My Friends by Aoife O'Donovan
- Woodland by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Comedy Album
- Dave Chappelle for The Dreamer
- Jim Gaffigan for The Prisoner
- Nikki Glaser for Someday You'll Die
- Ricky Gervais for Armageddon
- Trevor Noah for Where Was I
Best Music Video
- A$AP Rocky for Tailor Swif
- Charli XCX for 360
- Eminem for Houdini
- Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone for Fortnight
Best Music Film
- Jon Batiste for American Symphony
- June Carter Cash for June
- Run-DMC for Kings From Queens
- Steven Van Zandt for Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple
- Various Artists for The Greatest Night in Pop
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Kris Bowers for The Color Purple
- Hans Zimmer for Dune: Part Two
- Laura Karpman for American Fiction
- Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross for Shōgun
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross for Challengers
Best Música Urbana Album
- Bad Bunny for Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
- J Balvin for Rayo
- Feid for Ferxxocalipsis
- Residente for Las Letras Ya No Importan
- Young Miko for Att