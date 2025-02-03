50 Years in the Making: Beyoncé Shatters Barriers with Historic Grammy Win

The 2025 Grammy Awards are underway at the Crypto.com Arena, celebrating the best music of 2024. The star-studded night has been packed with electrifying performances, record-breaking wins, and emotional speeches. One of the biggest highlights so far is Beyoncé, who leads with 11 nominations and has already made history with her groundbreaking wins.

Beyoncé's album Cowboy Carter has dominated multiple categories, including country music. She won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus on II Most Wanted. In a historic moment, she took home Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter, becoming the first Black woman in 50 years to win in a country category. These wins mark a major milestone in her career and in the industry.

Beyoncé took the stage with a powerful acceptance speech, expressing gratitude for her fans and acknowledging the challenges she faced breaking into the country music scene. She emphasized the importance of inclusivity in the genre and thanked country music legends who inspired her. The crowd erupted in applause as she dedicated her win to artists of color pushing boundaries in the industry.

Her performance was another standout moment of the night. Dressed in a dazzling cowboy-inspired outfit, Beyoncé delivered a soul-stirring rendition of II Most Wanted alongside Miley Cyrus, receiving a standing ovation. She later returned to perform a medley of hits from Cowboy Carter, blending country, R&B, and pop elements seamlessly. The performance showcased her versatility and cemented her status as one of the most influential artists of all time.

Major Grammy Winners of 2025

While Beyoncé's victories have stolen the spotlight, several other artists have taken home top honors. Here are some of the night's biggest winners so far:

Best Pop Vocal Album : Short N' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

: Short N' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter Best New Artist : Chappell Roan

: Chappell Roan Best Comedy Album : The Dreamer – Dave Chappelle

: The Dreamer – Dave Chappelle Best Country Solo Performance : It Takes A Woman – Chris Stapleton

: It Takes A Woman – Chris Stapleton Best Country Song : The Architect – Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, and Josh Osborne

: The Architect – Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, and Josh Osborne Best Dance/Electronic Album : Brat – Charli XCX

: Brat – Charli XCX Best Dance Pop Recording : Von Dutch – Charli XCX

: Von Dutch – Charli XCX Best Music Video : Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

: Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar Best R&B Song : Saturn – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solana Rowe, Jared Solomon, and Scott Zhang

: Saturn – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solana Rowe, Jared Solomon, and Scott Zhang Best R&B Performance : Made for Me (Live on BET) – Muni Long

: Made for Me (Live on BET) – Muni Long Best Rock Performance : Now and Then – The Beatles

: Now and Then – The Beatles Best Rock Album : Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones

: Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones Best Americana Performance : American Dreaming – Sierra Ferrell

: American Dreaming – Sierra Ferrell Best Musical Theater Album: Hell's Kitchen

Rap, Metal, and Alternative Winners