Who Is Bianca Censori's Father? Kanye West's Glamorous Wife is Daughter of Australian Gangster Elia 'Leo' Censori Who Was Jailed for Heroin Dealings

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is the daughter of an Australian gangster, it has been revealed. The rapper, 46, supposedly had an unofficial wedding ceremony with the 28-year-old Melbourne architect in January, just two months after the finalization of his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Since then, West and Censori have been an item and have often been seen cozying up in public. However, not much is known about the Australian-born beauty. However, Daily Mail revealed that Bianca is the daughter of Elia 'Leo' Censori, who was arrested in 1982 and jailed for five years on charges of "possessing a prohibited import (heroin) and sentenced to five years with a minimum of three."

Dark Past

Bianca's father Leo isn't the only gangster in the family. In fact, she comes from a family of mobsters. Leo is the brother of Eris Censori, infamous for being a gangland murderer referred to as 'Melbourne's Al Capone', according to the Daily Mail Australia.

Eris was initially given a death sentence for a killing in Western Australia, which was later commuted to life imprisonment.

The death penalty was done away with in Western Australia in 1984, although the last execution in Australia happened back in 1967.

The older sibling, Edmondo, who goes by 'Eddie Capone', has records of convictions in Victoria for multiple violent offenses, such as assaulting law enforcement, theft, and making threats, the outlet reported.

Leo also has been found guilty of engaging in heroin dealing. Moreover, he holds convictions related to possessing a handgun and possessing fully jacketed ammunition.

Daily Mail Australia made an attempt to contact the Censori home on Friday. However, Leo's wife, Alexandra, declined to provide any comments when questioned about her husband's criminal background.

Back in 1991, Leo's ex-wife Faye Glascott spilled the beans about his illicit gambling operations. She revealed to Herald Sun journalist John Silvester that Leo had been part of a syndicate that dominated a major portion of the highly profitable unlawful gambling scene in Melbourne throughout the 1980s.

At that time, Glascott said that her former husband had amassed huge wealth through these unlawful gambling activities.

"I have seen the money," she said, adding, "Leo can stack money better than a bank."

She mentioned discovering rolls of cash, amounting to as much as $40,000, concealed around their home in Alphington. She also recollected witnessing approximately $60,000 openly displayed on their coffee table.

The Australian Gangster

Leo continues to live in the peaceful suburb of Alphington with his present wife Alexandra. Alexandra is the mother of Bianca and her siblings, Angelina and Alyssia, Daily Mail Australia reported.

West, 46, who now goes by 'Ye', spent time with his extended family just a month ago. He traveled to Tokyo with his wife to join them.

Angelina Censori posted a picture on Instagram of her famous sister, Bianca, dressed in a pink bodysuit and leggings as she shopped at a Hello Kitty store.

Throwback pictures shared on social media show Bianca posing and enjoying social gatherings with her gorgeous siblings, Alyssia and Angelina, prompting comparisons to the Kardashian sisters.

Having grown up in the affluent suburb of Ivanhoe, it is understood that Bianca later lived in the $2.8 million home in Alphington, the same place where her parents still live.

This suburban property, nestled amid green surroundings, stands a considerable distance away from the bustling streets, the urban hubbub, and the ever-present media limelight that Bianca found herself in after her marriage with Kanye.

Silvester, who later collaborated with fellow Melbourne journalist Andrew Rule to create the acclaimed Underbelly series, revealed that Bianca's father had been targeted for assassination during the 1990s.

"Censori accepted a police guard when detectives discovered a group of bandits planned to kill him,' he wrote then.

"Police were told a gang intended to kill Censori in the garage of his home and steal his takings from the gambling machines. The gang expected him to be carrying about $60,000 cash. Police guarded Censori even though they knew he was heavily involved in illegal gaming."

Glascott referred to her ex-husband as a "heavy criminal figure" in an interview she gave in 1991. "The police should organize a big raid and confiscate every single machine, every single one," she said at the time.

"If they took all the machines there would be nothing for Leo to operate. You would wipe him out."

Following a raid by the Australian Federal Police, Leo served two years of his five-year sentence over drug charges. They found heroin in the kitchen.

Glascott and Leo divorced in 1989.