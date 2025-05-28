Bianca Censori: Kanye West's Wife Leaves Little to the Imagination as She Goes Nearly Unclothed Again Amid Growing Calls for Ban and Arrest

Bianca Censori once again tested the boundaries of minimal fashion, as she went almost nude wearing only a fishnet top and transparent tights. On Tuesday, the 30-year-old model posted a trio of raunchy photos without any caption, dressed solely in sheer pantyhose and a fully see-through fishnet top.

West's wife completed the daring, skin-revealing outfit with silver pointed kitten heels featuring a contrasting black lace-up detail. She wore her long, jet-black hair down, with soft bangs partially covering her face, and paired the look with dark sunglasses. This comes shortly after she posted another risqué photo flaunting her backside, drawing comparisons to her husband's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, just last week.

Going Nude Again

Censori recently sparked criticism for baring her breasts in a see-through top—similar to this week's post—while out in public in Spain alongside the rapper. Her bold wardrobe choices, including a provocative red carpet appearance at the Grammys in February and a recent shopping trip in Mallorca, have stirred debates over "public indecency."

Many locals found her outfits highly inappropriate, with some even arguing they violated local laws.

In shocking fan footage, she was seen browsing various stalls at an outdoor market in Mallorca wearing a black fishnet bra top that left her nipples fully visible. Onlookers appeared stunned, with several people pulling out their phones to record as she and the rapper made their way through the market in the revealing outfit.

"People were horrified. They could be heard asking, "Is that her real nipple?" as they walked by," one witness told news.com.au. "Kanye was standing back a little, letting her browse the market."

Despite the criticism, women have been allowed to go topless in some parts of Spain since 2020, thanks to Catalonia's equality legislation.

According to the Daily Record, Spanish authorities have upheld regulations that allow women to sunbathe topless in public without the risk of being arrested.

Call for Permanent Ban

However, her recent raunchy photos garnered a variety of comments from social media users. "I like what Ye likes," one fan wrote, referring to Censori's rapper husband, Kanye West.

"You are THE moment ," another gushed, with a third posting, "Bianca for president."

In February, the couple stirred controversy at the 2025 Grammys red carpet when Censori removed her fur coat to unveil a fully transparent dress with nothing worn underneath. Although they briefly split that same month due to West's antisemitic actions, the Yeezy creator quickly reunited with his wife of two years.

At the same time, ongoing speculation suggests that Censori's consistently provocative fashion choices may be influenced by her husband's controlling behavior.

However, the "Donda" rapper recently doubled down on being Censori's "master" by sharing a fan's post that declared, "every man needs a Bianca."

"she is a good woman that does whatever ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master," the since-deleted tweet read along with an image of Censori.