How Was Bianca Censori's Life Before Marriage? From Being a Party Girl to Posing Topless for Magazine, She Always Turned Heads in Australia

Kanye West secretly tied the knot with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in December 2022, and the couple has been drawing attention ever since. Their latest buzz-worthy moment came at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where Censori's X-rated outfit on the red carpet left spectators in shock.

West, 47, has time and again faced criticism, with many accusing him of dictating his wife's fashion choices—and her daring Grammy look was no exception. Stepping onto the star-studded red carpet for music's biggest night on February 2, the 30-year-old, now known as Mrs. Kanye West, removed her black fur coat to expose a sheer, skin-toned mini dress, worn without a bra or underwear.

From a No One to a Star

Censori is West's second wife, following his first marriage to Kim Kardashian. The "Good Life" rapper and Kardashian, 44, finalized their divorce in November 2022 after nearly seven years together. Earlier in 2022, West was briefly involved with Julia Fox, who later admitted she had been "delusional" during their relationship.

He also had a short-lived romance with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú, who announced she was "single" after West made antisemitic comments and praised Adolf Hitler.

Despite his past relationships, the "Heartless" artist appears to have found a strong connection with his second wife. But who was Censori before she married West?

Although she has gained attention for her bold fashion choices since marrying the "Gold Digger" rapper, 47, Censori, 30, was raised in a traditional and affluent environment in Ivanhoe, an upscale suburb of Melbourne.

Well before capturing her husband's interest in Los Angeles, she was already turning heads in Victoria's capital city.

In 2023, Daily Mail Australia spoke with friends and former colleagues of Censori, who earned her Victorian Certificate of Education at the prestigious Carey Baptist Grammar School in Kew. A former classmate told the outlet that Bianca was always part of the private school social scene.

"She was friendly with the Xavier and Ivanhoe Grammar boys and hung out with Genazzano and MLC girls," she said.

After earning her VCE in 2012 with top marks at her school, Bianca went on to complete a Bachelor of Architecture at the University of Melbourne in 2017. A longtime friend shared that Bianca was destined to excel in any path she pursued.

"She was a party girl after high school; she never missed all the big social events like nightclubbing or going to the Spring Racing Carnival," she said, adding, "I can't say I'm surprised she's ended up working for Yeezy. She has always been stylish and pushed boundaries in fashion."

Star in Her Own Right

Bianca returned to her studies to complete a Master of Architecture between 2019 and 2020. She began working at Yeezy in November 2020, and two months after West's divorce from Kardashian was finalized in November 2023, she 'married' him.

Following their wedding, West released a song titled "Censori Overload," a nod to his wife's last name.

In the track, he mentioned remaining celibate until marriage, singing: "And The Bible said, I can't have any more sex 'til marriage."

The song also seems to reference his split from Kim, with the lyrics beginning: " Waking up to 'I can't do this anymore' text," before adding: "I know it's 'cause the headlines / Why she wanna leave?"

In April 2022, Bianca gave a lecture at the University of Malta about her experience working with Kanye, explaining: "At Yeezy, we developed a Donda language, an aesthetic with Kanye, which influenced both of our design styles."

She also shared insights into some housing projects she was involved with at Yeezy, describing: "I developed a space where you can sit, listen to water trickle, and watch how it comes in and out of your residence."

That said, Bianca had earlier too posed for raunchy photos, long before she married Kanye.

Days after her marriage a series of resurfaced photos from her modeling days showed her flashing flesh. In the photos, she confidently showed her amazing body in nothing more than extremely skimpy thong bikini bottoms.

These bold images were shared on the Instagram account of swimwear brand Sasha Label in early 2021. Censori posed topless in the raunchy photo shoot in 2021. The brunette was photographed at the beach with nothing but revealing G-string bottoms, with just a strand of seaweed to cover her nipples.

She stared wistfully away from the camera, letting her wet hair fall loosely in natural waves.

In another photo from the same photo shoot Censori was seen crouching in the shallows topless while sporting an incredibly revealing pair of G-string bottoms.

In other photos from the brand's Instagram page from 2021, Censori flaunts her curves in more skimpier swimwear.