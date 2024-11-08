Kai Trump: Donald Trump's Budding Golf Star Granddaughter Follows in His Footstep With Bold Career Move

Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter, Kai, is following in his entrepreneurial footsteps with a business venture of her own. Kai, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his former wife Vanessa, hogged the limelight at the Republican National Convention in July and now seems ready to make an impact with her latest career move.

At 17, she has stepped into the realm of sports influencers by launching her own YouTube channel. Kai, an avid golfer like her grandfather—who earlier this week celebrated a victorious return to the White House after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris—has already posted three videos on her YouTube channel featuring a wide variety of content.

Kai on a New Venture

The high school junior attends the Benjamin School, an elite institution with a $37,000 annual tuition. She introduced her channel with a diary-style video offering fans a look into her daily life, featuring clips of her workout, a shopping trip, and preparations for a Great Gatsby-themed homecoming event.

Golf, a shared passion between Kai and the president-elect, has naturally become the focal point of her content.

In August, Kai committed to playing golf for the University of Miami. She recently posted a 40-minute video showing her taking on Garrett Clark, a well-known golf creator with his own YouTube channel.

The Good Good co-founder and Kai faced off on the course, with the season YouTuber ultimately winning by two strokes.

In her latest video, Kai took viewers to one of her grandfather's numerous golf courses, playing a few sunset holes at Bedminster in New Jersey—her "favorite course in the world." She demonstrated her skills by hitting driver shots off the deck and testing the putter that Bryson DeChambeau used to win the U.S. Open earlier this year.

Some of the most entertaining parts came as she playfully imitated the president-elect, mimicking his hand gestures and dance moves.

Giving Credit to Her Grandfather

Long seen as the Trump family's most promising golfer, Kai seems poised to fulfill that expectation. She has already claimed the ladies' club championship at her grandfather's course in Palm Beach, Florida, and has played rounds with some of the sport's biggest names.

When announcing her commitment to the University of Miami, she thanked the former president for his support in helping her reach her college golf goal.

"I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support," Kai said.

"I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be. I would like to thank my friends for always cheering me on," she continued.

Kai's entry into the world of golf content doesn't come as a surprise, as she has previously appeared as a guest on other channels.

Kai has also teamed up with her grandfather on the course as partners rather than opponents. They joined forces as part of a Pro-Am team before the controversial LIV Golf event at Trump's Doral course in Florida.

Kai played alongside her uncle Eric Trump, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, and a supporting crew of Secret Service agents.

When she eventually heads off with the University of Miami's golf team, she won't be far from family—or her grandfather's courses—as they often practice at The Biltmore, a club about nine miles from Trump's Doral course in Miami.

Her nearly 260-yard drive and commitment to golf also helped her earn the Varsity Captain role at the Benjamin School, where Tiger Woods's son, Charlie, is also a student.