Beyonce's fans were in for a delight as the singer gave a glimpse into some never-seen-before pictures of her two-and-a-half-year old twins, Rumi and Sir, as she rounded up her 2019 in 'Bey-cap' video on Instagram. The two-minutes-thirty-six-seconds long video captured the major moments in the life of the Homecoming star. The singer chose Mood 4 Eva, her song from album Lion King: The Gift, as the background score for the video.

It was all about Rumi and Sir

Right from her red-carpet appearances, celebrity interactions, award functions, to the personal moments spent with family members including her husband Jay Z and their three kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir, Beyonce covered it all in the video.

However, what enthralled her viewers were the pictures and video clips of her twins Rumi and Sir. The highlights of the video uploaded by the 38-year old singer included the 'Baby Shark' themed second birthday party of the twins', organised in June.

It featured a glimpse of their birthday cake and the twins being photographed while sitting in front of big letters, spelled two. Sir, dressed in collared shirt and shorts could be seen walking around in his birthday party with a toy aeroplane.

The family is also seen celebrating Beyonce's birthday in September. Blue Ivy clicked a selfie video, with the dog filter, with the caption: 'Happy Birthday to Mom.' The video also showed Rumi blowing a party horn in front of her big sister as they celebrate their mother's birthday. The cutest moment was when the girls of the house wore matching pink and blue printed swimsuits as part of the celebrations.

Matching outfits for family Holiday Card

The video ended with a holiday card featuring the entire family in one frame. While the girls Beyonce, Blue Ivy, and Rumi are wearing matching white dresses, Sir and Jay Z look dapper in matching tuxedo. Fans gushed over the stark resemblance of Sir with his father while Rumi being a splitting image of her mother, Beyonce.

The fans expressed delight at the personal pictures shared by the Grammy winner. "This is beautiful. Omg," tweeted one person. "Rumi and Sir Carter soo adorable," said another. 2019 also ended on a high note for seven-years-old Blue Ivy who brought home her first Hot 100 song with Brown Skin Girl.