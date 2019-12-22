In a star-studded ceremony, Victoria Beckham's son Cruz (14) and daughter Harper (8) were baptized at a church in UK. Former Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria and singer Marc Anthony were named the godparents of the kids during the ceremony.

The 45-year-old fashion designer posted the pictures of the ceremony on her Instagram page. While captioning the pictures, the former Spice Girl wrote, "Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptized in front of our friends and family. So much to be grateful for x With love, VB x I love u."

Thanking her kids' godparents, Victoria posted yet another photograph saying, "I couldn't be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents. We love you @evalongoria @kenpaves @marcanthony @davidgardner x kisses."

In response, Longoria, who is best friends with Victoria, posted on her Instagram, "What an honor to serve as Godmother to the sweetest little girl in the world! Love you #HarperSeven."

Earlier this month, Victoria who shares a close bond with all her four kids, recorded a Tik Tok video with her son, Romeo. The former singer showed her moves on the song clip, Spice Up Your Life.

Family rift before the ceremony

Prior to the baptism ceremony, there were strong rumours that Victoria had a tiff with her father-in-law Ted Beckham over the guestlist for the event. Apparently, the fight started after the singer turned designer refused to invite the daughter of Ted's girlfriend Hilary Meredith, a millionaire solicitor and professor.

According to The Sun, while an invitation was extended to Ted and Meredith, 27-year-old Charlotte was banned from attending the ceremony.

An insider told the publication, "Charlotte believes they are a family and should be invited as a unit. In the end Ted asked David if they could bring her. He said he'd speak to Victoria. But the answer that came back apparently was: 'sorry they couldn't fit one more in. The bottom line is Victoria's mistrust of any outsiders being brought into the fold."

While the guests were asked to dress up in 'full- length and fabulous style,' the staff members had signed a non-disclosure agreement.