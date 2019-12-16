Beyonce stunned in a revealing black and silver gown that showed her legs with a thigh-high slit at Diddy's star-studded 50th birthday party with her husband Jay-Z on Saturday night. The singer arrived at the event wearing the sleeveless black evening gown that had silver accents, matching black gloves and a sexy thigh-high slit.

The 38-year-old was also carrying a matching silver purse, and was accessorized with a silver bracelet that she wore outside her glove. Beyonce posed alongside her husband for photos.

There were several noticeable stars that came out to celebrate Diddy's special day included Jay's on-again, off-again friend Kanye West, 42, and singer Pharrell Williams, 46.

Jay Z and West both posed with Diddy and even shook each other's hands at one point.

Bey answered a fan question in her new ELLE interview about what she does with outfits like her latest. She said she strategically chooses her pieces, saves some, and donates others. As she put it, "I think it's important to have great basics that you can wear again and again. Versatility is a big part of the IVY PARK line and what inspires me. You can create your own style by experimenting and taking chances and continually reinventing your look with all of these pieces. I also donate my personal clothes to great charities that support women getting back on their feet. And I save my special pieces for my daughters! 'I give my daughter my custom dresses, so she gon' be litty. Vintage pieces by the time she hit the city, yeah-ah!!'"