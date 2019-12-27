Talk show host Kelly Ripa celebrated Christmas with her husband Mark Consuelos in the snowclad mountains this time. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host also received gifts from her youngest son, Joaquin, who she fondly addresses as her 'favorite child'.

Sharing pictures of their vacation in the mountains on social media, the 49-year-old former actress and her husband sat in front of Christmas trees in pyjamas.

Ripa receives a painting from son

Ripa and Consuelos share three kids; Michael (22), Lola (18), and Joaquin (16). Later, Ripa shared the pictures of the gifts received from Joaquin. The 16-year-old gifted her a small painting of the moon illuminating the night sky. He also gave his father, Consuelos, a painting of a snow-capped mountain range with the sun shining above it. She captioned the photos on Instagram: "Best gift from favorite third child."

Her Instagram feed also featured a photograph of the couple riding a ski lift to the snow-covered mountains. She wrote: "Naughty and Nice ❄️☃️⛷."

Earlier, during one of her interviews, Ripa had said that for her spending time together as a family during the holiday season was the most important thing.

Ripa featured on a Christmas card after 22 years!

In mid-December, Ripa had given her fans a glimpse of her family Christmas card which featured her along with Consuelos and their three kids. She wished her fans: "With love, The Consuelos Family Mark, Kelly, Michael, Lola and Joaquin (Chewie not pictured)."

The card had an eclectic mix of the family members striking various poses for the camera. The family chose to dress in traditional black and white with only Joaquin Antonio dressed in a royal blue velvet suit jacket.

During her show, Ripa had revealed that it was the first time in 22 years that she appeared in the photos for a Christmas card. "I did not run this by the children, my husband — that is me trying to run into the photo to catch myself in the photo, too. You guys, I don't think you appreciate [the fact that] I'm in the Christmas card! The fact that 22 years later I finally made it into a Christmas card makes me enormously happy," she revealed while talking about the card.