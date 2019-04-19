Beyonce, in her Netflix documentary, Homecoming, revealed how she had to take up a strict diet to drop all the post-pregnancy weight. In the documentary, the 37-year-old singer further revealed how she was supposed to perform at Coachella 2017 but had to drop out as she found out that she was pregnant with twins.

"In order for me to meet my goals, I'm limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol... I'm hungry," quoted Beyonce in the documentary. Further adding, "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise. I had an extremely difficult pregnancy. I had high blood pressure. I developed toxaemia, preeclampsia. And in the womb, one of my babies' hearts paused a few times so I had to get an emergency C-section."

Ten months after giving birth to her twin babies, Sir Carter and Rumi, Beyonce did perform at Coachella, making her the first black female to ever headline the event. Beyonce did reveal the challenges she had to face as she was preparing for her Coachella performance and raising three kids. "Just trying to figure out how to balance being a mother of a six-year-old and of twins that need me, and giving myself creativity, and physically, there's a lot to juggle. It's not like before when I could rehearse 15 hours straight. I have children. I have a husband. I have to take care of my body," Beyonce said.

"I definitely pushed myself further than I knew I could and I've learned a very valuable lesson. I will never, never push myself that far again. I feel like I'm just a new woman in a new chapter of my life and I'm not even trying to be who I was. It's just so beautiful that children do that to you," she added.

Recently, Beyonce and Netflix dropped her documentary, Homecoming. Along with the documentary, Queen Bey also dropped a 40-track Homecoming: The Live Album for her fans. With that, she got the netizens in a tizzy.