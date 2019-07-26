Beyonce opened up about her weight gain and how she underwent a strict fitness regime to tone down. Ahead of the 2018 Coachella, the superstar singer went through a nightmare as she worked towards reducing all the weight she had gained post her pregnancy with twins. She revealed her regime as well as the perils of weight gain in a video.

"Good morning, it's 5 a.m., and this is day one of rehearsals for Coachella," Beyonce said as she stepped on the scale. "Every woman's nightmare...this is my weight, 175. Long way to go."

For an epic weight transformation, The Lion King actress teamed up with Marco Borges, her trainer. Borges is also an exercise physiologist and New York Times Best Selling author! In fact, he is the guy who created the 22 Days Nutrition which directs all the focus on healthy eating habits by switching to a plant-based diet.

"I'm back on the stage after giving birth to twins," said Beyonce, who delivered twin babies Rumi Carter and Sir Carter on June 2017. She further added, "I was a woman that felt like my body was not mine."

The 37-year-old singer underwent the 22 Day Nutrition Meal Planner to undergo and promote a healthy diet. "It's time to work, so I have to get in that zone, it's like a different headspace," she said and further added, "Me getting the weight off was so much easier than getting back in shape and my body feeling comfortable."

We have got to admit, Queen Bey certainly looks like she is in much better shape. Her Coachella performance showcased the crazy transformation she underwent. The diva is currently basking in the success of her latest venture, The Lion King. The actress gave voice to Nala and also released a music video and album, Spirit.