Internet's latest sensation Belle Delphine's alleged first porn video got leaked online, causing an uproar on social media. The leak comes in the wake of Delphine's recent statement announcing she released of her first adult video on Christmas.

Following an exchange of cryptic messages online between Delphine and KCI, there were speculations about the two collaborating for the sex video for OnlyFans. However, the leaked video does not show the face of the man.

Delphine Dressed in 'Santa' Outfit in Leaked Tape?

The nearly two-minute-long sex clip features a semi-naked Delphine in her trademark pink hair and wearing what appears to be a Santa Claus inspired top.

However, the video certainly doesn't feature KCI, but a white man whose face was hidden from the camera. Several netizens are suspecting that the man in the video is Delphine's 'secret boyfriend.'

Ladbible reported that during an interview on the Happy Hour Podcast, Delphine had said that she would be taking a huge leap on Christmas, while hinting at releasing her first porn video. "I've never shown anything before so that was the first real big leak that I've done and that felt quite crazy posting that, but it also felt quite liberating. I'm going to take a huge leap on Christmas and that's going to be crazy," said the 21-year-old porn star.

Delphine Trends on Twitter

To make her first porn video even more memorable for her fans, Delphine had planned to sell the condom used during the sex act. "So, I wanted to say like, 'Right, if I'm doing it, I might as well sell something funny, 'cause that's kind of something that I kind of do, in my online adventures I try and sell weird things because it's funny. So in my first porn video that I will ever do, where I'll show everything, I'm going to be selling the condom that we use in the video," she had said on Happy Hour.

Thanks to the explicit leak, Delphine was once again trending on the microblogging site. There were several users who also shared the alleged sex clip from 21-year-old's first porn video.

"Belle Delphine is trending. I wonder why," tweeted a user as another added, "Saw the Belle Delphine leak :-/ big liar where's the "HARDCORE" HA?"

"Well that Belle Delphine video was a massive let down," wrote a disappointed fan. There were also a lot of other users who responded to the leak with memes. Here is a look at them.