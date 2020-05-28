Drew McIntyre had his biggest match of his career when he locked horns with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Although it was a match held without any crowd, his performance has been appreciated which is seen as a boost to his career.

Now, Drew McIntyre has revealed that he was supposed to clash with a legend much before WrestleMania 36. Yes, he was scheduled to clash with The Undertaker, but the match did not happen.

In an interview with BT Sport, Drew McIntyre has recalled the words told by Vince McMahon stating that The Undertaker would be mentoring him. "When I was 24 I was told by Vince McMahon, 'you don't listen to anybody but the Undertaker, he's going to be your mentor and whenever you've got a question you go straight to him'. And the inevitable goal was to have a big match between him and I," PWMania quoted him as saying in the interview.

However, the match between Drew McIntyre and The Undertaker did not happen and the Deadman went on to clash with Shawn Michaels. "Unfortunately I wasn't ready at the time, things worked out the way they worked out, and I believe it led to, instead of myself and Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Undertaker, the retirement match. It was obviously a phenomenal match and I could not have delivered on that level at the time," he added.

Nonetheless, Drew McIntyre did clash with The Undertaker in doubles match at the Extreme Rules. The Deadman had teamed up with Roman Reigns and they had a face off with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre is now prepping up for his match against Bobby Lashley at WWE's next pay-per-view event Backlash for WWE Championship.