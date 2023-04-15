Bed Friend Episode 9 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Bed Friend episode 9 will air on GMM ONE Saturday, April 15, at 10.45 pm ICT. The chapter will follow King and Uea as they face unexpected challenges due to their parents. People in Thailand can watch the mini-series on TV.

The followers of this Thai BL drama from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the drama with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including iQIYI App.

GagaOOLala App and iQIYI App will stream the mini-series in some regions. In other countries, Mandee Channel will release every episode with subtitles weekly. But the international fans of this drama will have to wait a couple of hours more from the original telecast time for the episode release. The subtitling team may release the chapter soon.

Here are the international air timings of Bed Friend episode 4:

Australia - 2.45 pm

The UK - 3.45 pm

India - 9.15 pm

The Philippines - 11.45 pm

South Korea - 12.45 am

The US - 10.45 am

Spoilers

After enjoying time together, King and Uea will be separated again in episode 9 of Bed Friend, which will air on Saturday. The onscreen couple will be forced to part ways by their parents. The promo for this week shows King's mother scolding her son after she finds out about his relationship with Uea. The clip also shows Uea trying to contact King after his mother dragged him out of the office.o

The followers of this Thai BL drama will know more about the complicated love story between Uea and King in episode 9. The preview features a glimpse of the scene where King gets scolded by his mother due to his relationship with Uea. His lover's uncle seems to have a role to play in creating a rift between the mother-son duo.

Bed Friend Episode 8 Recap

Previously, King dedicated his time and energy to Uea for his lover could get justice. As soon as he received the message from his bed friend, he tried contacting him. When he failed to reach his lover, he asked Jade for the details. King took a copy of the CCTV footage showing Krit sexually harassing Uea.

King shared the footage on the group chat and requested his colleagues to help him sign a petition to the HR department against the culprit. The boss noticed an unpleasant mood in the office and asked King about it. King informed the boss about his nephew's misuse of power. Krit was then forced to resign.

King decided to meet Uea after proving his lover's innocence. After informing Uea about the series of events in the office after he left, King confessed his love. Uea accepted the proposal and went back to the office with his lover. Uea told King about his abusive stepfather on the night they met again. King did a secret investigation to gather evidence against Uea's stepfather. He succeeded in his mission, which might backfire against him next week. Watch Bed Friend episode 9 on GMM ONE Saturday, April 15, at 10.45 pm ICT to know what lies ahead for Uea and his friends.