Bed Friend Episode 8 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Bed Friend episode 8 will air on GMM ONE Saturday, April 8, at 10.45 pm ICT. The chapter will focus on the true friendship between King and Uea as they work together to fight against their enemies. Jade and Gun will join the onscreen couple in their fight for justice. People in Thailand can watch the mini-series on TV.

The followers of this Thai BL drama from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including iQIYI App.

GagaOOLala App and iQIYI App will stream the mini-series in some regions. In other countries, Mandee Channel will release every episode with subtitles weekly. But the international fans of this drama will have to wait a couple of hours more from the original telecast time for the episode release. The subtitling team may release the chapter soon.

Here are the international air timings of Bed Friend episode 5:

Australia - 2.45 pm

The UK - 3.45 pm

India - 9.15 pm

The Philippines - 11.45 pm

South Korea - 12.45 am

The US - 10.45 am

Spoilers

Previously, King helped Uea when Krit tried to misuse his position in the office to abuse the graphic designer. Krit kept making Uea stay late at night in the office and took work as an excuse. He waited for an opportunity to torture the graphic designer. Since King stayed with Uea until he finished his work, Krit could not execute his plan.

But one day, Krit managed to pull Uea to his office and tried to abuse him. Although the graphic designer safely escaped the trap, the incident created a misunderstanding between him and his lover. After the incident, King started ignoring Uea, and the latter did not have the confidence to approach his lover first.

In the meantime, Krit went to Uea's house and met his parents. The graphic designer became furious with his mother when he heard about it from his sister. He felt lonely and sad that evening. Uea felt better after spending some time with Jade. So, he called Krit and asked if he would stop harassing him.

Uea submitted his resignation letter in the morning because he knew things would change if he continued working in that office. The graphic designer informed Jade of the reason for his resignation and wrote a message to King thanking him for everything.

Bed Friend Episode 8 Preview

King and Uea will rekindle their relationship in the eighth episode of Bed Friend, which will air on Friday. The promo for this week shows King visiting Uea at his new place. It also featured King trying to bring Uea back to the office by revealing the evil doings of Krit. Jade and Gun will help him in his fight for justice.

The followers of this Thai BL drama can watch the upcoming episode on GMM ONE Saturday, April 8, at 10.45 pm ICT to know what lies ahead for the onscreen couple. Until then, catch up with the first seven episodes on the official YouTube channel of GMM TV.