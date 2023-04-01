Bed Friend Episode 7 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Bed Friend episode 7 will air on GMM ONE Saturday, April 1, at 10.45 pm ICT. The chapter will follow King and Uea as they face unexpected challenges in their friendship. The onscreen couple might part ways before they rekindle their relationship. People in Thailand can watch the mini-series on TV.

The followers of this Thai BL drama from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including iQIYI App.

GagaOOLala App and iQIYI App will stream the mini-series in some regions. In other countries, Mandee Channel will release every episode with subtitles weekly. But the international fans of this drama will have to wait a couple of hours more from the original telecast time for the episode release. The subtitling team may release the chapter soon.

Here are the international air timings of Bed Friend episode 5:

Australia - 2.45 pm

The UK - 3.45 pm

India - 9.15 pm

The Philippines - 11.45 pm

South Korea - 12.45 am

The US - 10.45 am

Spoilers

Previously, King and Uea were excited about their beach trip during the long holiday weekend. But they had to cancel their holiday plan because King had to meet his arranged match on the weekend. When King informed Uea about it, the latter felt sad. However, Uea did not stop his lover from meeting the arranged match.

When the onscreen couple returned to the office after the long holiday, they felt uneasy. Though King tried to convince Uea, the latter did not fall for it. Uea reminded King that they were just bed friends. So he does not have to feel bad about canceling the beach trip. King knew his lover was hurt. But he did not know how to rekindle his relationship.

Meanwhile, Krit called Uea to his room. When Jade informed Uea, the latter realized his boss' bad intentions. When Uea was alone at home during the weekend, he decided. He prepared his resignation letter and planned to hand it to the boss during the meeting.

Bed Friend Episode 7 Preview

The seventh episode of Bed Friend will take the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster ride when the show returns on Saturday. The promo for this week shows Krit sexually abusing Uea. It also showed King misunderstanding the situation and ending his friendship with Uea. The video then shows Krit introducing himself as Uea's boyfriend to his mother and sister. The viewers are curious to know what lies ahead for King and Uea.