Bed Friend Episode 3 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Bed Friend episode 3 will air on GMM ONE Saturday, March 4, at 10.45 pm ICT. People in Thailand can watch the chapter on TV. The Thai BL drama Fabs from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the third episode with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including iQIYI App.

GagaOOLala App and iQIYI App will stream the mini-series in some regions. In other countries, Mandee Channel will release every episode with subtitles weekly. But the international fans of this drama will have to wait a couple of hours more from the original telecast time for the episode release. The subtitling team may release the chapter soon.

Here are the international air timings of Bed Friend episode 3:

Australia - 2.45 pm

The UK - 3.45 pm

India - 9.15 pm

The Philippines - 11.45 pm

South Korea - 12.45 am

The US - 10.45 am

Spoilers

King and Uea will spend quality time together in Bed Friend episode 3, which features some challenges for the onscreen couple. The promo for this week shows King and Uea giving it a try to their new beginning. As they get to know each other, Uea's former lover, Pok, gets in their way. Pok meets Uea in the parking lot and tells his ex-boyfriend that he never agreed to a breakup.

Pok suggests ex-boyfriend ae get back into the relationship and stay together. However, Use does not seem to be convinced. The teaser clip shows King quietly watching the former couple and quietly hearing their conversation. The video shows King becoming possessive about Uea as he pushes away every guy close to his boyfriend.

Bed Friend Episode 2 Recap

Previously, King cleared the misunderstanding with Uea. King got closer to Uea by staying with him during difficult times. The relationship between King and Uea changes after the latter gets a call from the hospital about his mother's accident. King helps Uae reach the hospital on time. King also gives money to Uea's mother when he finds out that Uea is running out of money. Uea feels embarrassed about the whole situation. He thanks his colleague for the help.

On their way home, King tells Uea about his casual relationship and asks Uea if he wants to try it. Uea decides to try it out. The onscreen couple gets closer to each other.

