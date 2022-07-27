KinnPorsche The Series Casts to Meet Fans in the US, Canada, Singapore, and More; How to Watch

KinnPorsche The Series casts are gearing up to meet and greet their fans in various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, the UK, Singapore, and South Korea, in the upcoming months. Production company Be On Cloud has announced a world tour for the lead cast members of this hit miniseries later this year in association with Live Nation.

They shared details about this upcoming tour through its official social media pages. The event will begin in Asia. It will feature live onstage performances by the lead cast members of this Thai BL drama, including Nattawin Wattanagitiphat and Mile Phakphum Romsaithong.

"Be On Cloud and Live Nation present KinnPorsche World Tour 2022," a Tweet by the production company read.

Tour Stops

The tweet revealed a few tour stops, dates, and other details. The event would begin in Manila, Philippines, in September. The next concert could take place in Singapore. It might be followed by a live onstage performance in Seoul, South Korea. The other tour stops are Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and Taipei in Taiwan.

"More cities to be announced soon in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and South America", Be On Cloud shared.

How to Watch

KinnPorsche The Series World Tour 2022 will begin with a live broadcast for the followers of this worldwide. The fans who cannot attend the show in person can enjoy it from the comfort of their homes through Thai Ticket Master (TTM). The link for every concert will be available to log in 30 minutes before the show time.

The stage shows could have returned for those who may not watch the live telecast. The organizers could provide the details about the live broadcast and reruns in the upcoming weeks.

In the meantime, the fans of this Thai BL drama can enjoy a rerun of the concert held in Bangkok on July 25 next week. The Video On Demand will be available through TTM until August 2 at 6.59 pm GMT.

Fans' Reactions

Soon after the organizers announced the world tour, the netizens were curious about the dates, venues, lineup, and live streaming platforms. While some social media users were excited about the show, others were sad after finding out that the list did not have their country's name.

Waiting for MileApo

Let's go Europe...can't wait

For real. I need to figure out my finances and budget. Do I fly to Asia or hang tight for North America.

I hope you can open live streaming tickets for Manila World Tour for students like me who live in the province.

Hope Germany, but for me other Countrys in Europe are ok too.. I'll go anywhere

Brazil is not included

China, Macau Please

My country is not included...I'm sad

Okayyy attending KinnPorsche Tour will be the first thing I will do in South Korea!!! I am coming!!!!

Thank you soooooooo much! Taipei is on the list!!! Love u BOC

I was hoping there is Jakarta on the list.

Omggg... coming to Singapore !!! Yeah!!! Shld hv guess it wen Mile appear in sg