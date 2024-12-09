Bashar al-Assad's Secret Tunnel Network Under Family Palace in Syria Reveals Surprising Details [WATCH]

Syrian rebels have uncovered a sprawling luxury underground tunnel network, allegedly used by the Assad family as an escape route, during their raids. A video claiming to show Major General Maher al-Assad's 'mansion' shows a white staircase carved into the ground, spiraling downward.

Beyond that, two more staircases can be seen that lead even deeper into the white-and-grey subterranean structure. Video footage reportedly captured by a rebel shows the vast network of wide, empty tunnels with high, curved ceilings. Maher al-Assad, the brother of the ousted president, who is known for his brutal tactics, holds the rank of major general and commands the elite Fourth Division of the Syrian army.

Assad Family's Secret Den

The video was captioned: "Massive tunnel complex beneath Maher Assad's mansion, wide enough for trucks carrying Captagon and gold to drive through." Another source claimed the tunnels were equipped with ventilation systems, living areas, bedrooms, locks, and metal doors.

On Sunday, Syrian rebels captured Damascus without resistance, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee after a 13-year civil war and six decades of his family's authoritarian rule.

The former leader and his family have reportedly sought refuge in Moscow, according to Russian state media. However, Maher al-Assad's current location remains unknown.

Abu Mohammed al-Golani, a prominent rebel leader whose group was once affiliated with al-Qaeda in Syria, has shifted its stance in an effort to appeal to minority sects and gain acceptance from foreign nations.

Meanwhile, striking images show hundreds of Syrians carrying bags and suitcases gathered at the Lebanese border, seeking to return to their homeland.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has said that there are already signs of Syrians beginning to return. However, experts suggest that if the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad leads to greater stability, it could prompt a significant wave of Syrians returning home.

Since the civil war began in 2011, an estimated seven million Syrians have fled Assad's brutal regime, with most seeking refuge in camps in neighboring countries like Turkey and Jordan.

Syria Liberated

Over a million Syrians have resettled in Europe, with Germany hosting the largest number. Between 2015 and 2021, 20,319 Syrian refugees were relocated to the UK under a government program.

An additional 9,766 Syrians have been granted asylum in the UK over the past three years after arriving through irregular means, with Syrian nationals accounting for about 8 percent of small boat arrivals over the last six years.

U.S. President Joe Biden celebrated Assad's fall but acknowledged that it brings both risks and uncertainty.

The U.S. Central Command reported conducting numerous airstrikes on Islamic State targets in central Syria on Sunday. In a statement, CENTCOM explained that the strikes were intended to prevent ISIS from exploiting the current instability in the country.

Around the world, jubilant supporters of the Syrian uprising gathered at embassies, removing the Assad-era red, white, and black flags and replacing them with the green, white, and black flag of his opponents.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu credited Assad's fall to the impact of Israel's strikes on Iran and its ally Hezbollah, which had once been central to Assad's security forces.