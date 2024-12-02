'Proof of Life': Hamas Releases Emotional Video of Israeli-American Hostage Pleading with Trump and Netanyahu to Negotiate Ceasefire and Save Captives (watch)

Hamas has released a video of Edan Alexander, an Israeli-American soldier, pleading for intervention to secure his release. In the three-and-a-half-minute clip, Alexander urges Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to push for a ceasefire deal with the militant group.

The undated video shows Alexander identifying himself and stating that he has been held captive for over 420 days. Directly addressing Netanyahu, he expresses disappointment over the Israeli government's handling of the hostage situation.

Alexander, 20, was stationed near the Gaza border during the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Born in Tel Aviv and raised in New Jersey, he enlisted in the Israeli army after completing high school in 2022. His dual citizenship places unique pressure on both Israel and the United States to act on his behalf.

In the emotional video, Alexander pleads for international help, saying the fear and isolation of captivity are unbearable. "Do not forget us," he says, calling on Trump to leverage U.S. influence to negotiate the hostages' release. He also warns against repeating what he calls the mistakes of President Joe Biden, referencing the tragic death of fellow U.S. citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was killed in similar circumstances.

To his family, Alexander sends a heartfelt message: "I miss you very much. Every day, I pray to see you soon. Please be strong; it's only a matter of time before this nightmare ends."

His mother, Yael Alexander, revealed that Netanyahu assured her the conditions were favorable for a potential release. She described the family's heartbreak upon seeing the video, saying it highlighted the harsh reality her son and other captives endure.

The video, described as "proof of life," was released with the authorization of Alexander's family. It serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing humanitarian crisis involving hostages held in Gaza.

The clip has sparked renewed calls for a ceasefire and intensified diplomatic efforts. Analysts suggest the release of such videos is part of Hamas' strategy to pressure global leaders while showcasing the human toll of the conflict.

Alexander's case highlights the complexities of hostage negotiations amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. With appeals directed at both Netanyahu and Trump, it remains to be seen how the international community will respond to this poignant plea.

The situation underscores the urgent need for resolution, as families of the hostages anxiously await news of their loved ones. The video serves as both a cry for help and a chilling testament to the devastating impact of prolonged captivity.

