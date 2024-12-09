Who Is Abu Mohammad al-Golani? Once an al-Qaida Operative and US designated Global Terrorist is Now Syria's Rebel Leader Who Ended Assad's Era

The Syrian civil war, which began in 2011, has reached a dramatic turning point. On Sunday, December 8, rebel forces led by the insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) captured Damascus. President Bashar al-Assad fled the country, marking the end of over five decades of Assad family rule. Celebrations erupted as rebels declared the fall of Assad's regime and the liberation of detainees.

Abu Mohammad al-Golani, the 42-year-old leader of HTS, emerged as a pivotal figure in this historic shift. Known for his transformation from a jihadist with links to al-Qaida to a leader advocating state-building and pluralism, Al-Golani has worked to reshape his image and Syria's future.

Who is Abu Mohammad al-Golani?

Born in Saudi Arabia, Al-Golani grew up in Damascus, with family roots tracing back to the Golan Heights. His political journey began during the Second Intifada in 2000, a Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation. Later, during the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, he joined the insurgency, eventually rising through the ranks of al-Qaida-linked groups.

In 2016, Al-Golani severed ties with al-Qaida, rebranding his group as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, which later evolved into HTS. This move was a strategic attempt to distance his organization from its extremist origins.

In recent years, Al-Golani's focus has shifted toward governance and diplomacy. Leading HTS, he built a de facto government in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, forging alliances with tribes and minority groups. He also called for inclusive institutions, hinting at a potential dissolution of HTS to pave the way for a democratic Syria.

HTS and the Collapse of Assad's Regime

The recent offensive that toppled Assad began on November 29, with HTS leading a surprise attack on Aleppo. This marked the first major rebel advance since 2016. Government forces, backed by Russia, failed to reclaim the territory despite heavy bombardments. The success of HTS culminated in the capture of Damascus, a city once seen as an unbreachable fortress of the regime.

As Assad fled, Syrian state television aired a video statement from opposition leaders urging citizens to preserve state institutions and support a "free Syrian state."

A Controversial Past, an Uncertain Future

Al-Golani's controversial past as a U.S.-designated global terrorist contrasts sharply with his current role as a statesman. In a CNN interview, he emphasized the need for institutions over authoritarian leadership, stating, "Syria deserves a system where decisions are made by institutions, not one leader."

His rebranding, however, has not erased concerns. Ethnic and religious groups fear the rise of Sunni Islamist extremism under his leadership. Despite these worries, Al-Golani's ability to unite diverse factions has positioned him as a key player in Syria's reconstruction.

Global Implications

The fall of Assad's regime reshapes the dynamics of Middle Eastern politics. Syria's civil war, deeply influenced by international powers like Russia, Iran, and the U.S., has left the country fractured. Al-Golani's rise raises questions about the role of Islamist movements in post-conflict governance.

While HTS has consolidated power in northwestern Syria, Al-Golani's vision for a pluralistic and democratic state will face significant tests. Regional and global players are likely to remain deeply involved, shaping Syria's path forward.

The Road Ahead

With the Assad regime's collapse, Syria enters a new chapter, but challenges abound. Al-Golani's leadership and ability to balance his past with his vision for Syria's future will determine the country's trajectory.

For now, Syria stands at a crossroads, with Al-Golani at the helm of a fragile yet transformative moment. Whether his promises of inclusivity and state-building materialize will define the nation's fate in the coming months.