British Tourist Dies After Being Sucked into Whirlpool Despite Red Flags Warning Visitors to Stay Out of the Water

A British tourist has died after he went for a swim off the coast of Thailand despite several warnings asking people to avoid swimming.

The 43-year-old businessman, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, is said to have encountered a fierce rip tide off Karon Beach in Phuket. The current was reportedly so powerful that whirlpools were visible on the water's surface. He was with a group of friends and was swimming with one of them when he was pulled under, according to local police.

A friend on the shore sounded the alarm and helped get him back onto the beach, where he was given CPR by a lifeguard. However, despite the efforts, attempts to resuscitate the Brit were unsuccessful and he died a short time later.

Thai officials claimed that he had ignored the safety signals displayed prominently along the shoreline with several red flags warning visitors to stay out of the water.

The Mirror quoted Lieutenant Colonel Eakkasak Fanwhan, as saying, "The sea along the coast of Phuket is very dangerous but even more than normal at this time of the year. There are hidden currents that can make people disorientated. It is important that everyone avoids going into the sea, even if they are experienced swimmers. There are red flags on the beach at the most dangerous areas."

Colonel Khundet Na Nong Khai, Superintendent of the Karon Police Station, added: "The incident happened at around 4:10 pm. The victim came with a group of six or seven tourists, but went to play in the water at the beach with two other friends. One of them went to play in the water with him, while the other was on the beach. He was the only one who had difficulties. The friend on the beach raised the alarm and a lifeguard helped."

"The death happened at a location where there are strong rip currents and whirlpools. Karon Beach and Kata Beach are very dangerous and there are red flags warning that swimming is prohibited. The victim may not have noticed the flags or he may have intentionally disobeyed the warnings before he went to play. He was then sucked into the channel and could not cope with the strength of the current. When the police officers arrived at the scene, paramedics were already performing CPR. He was taken to hospital but later died."

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities.". Phuket, a popular holiday destination located along Thailand's western-facing Andaman Coast, experiences deadly seasonal tides and powerful waves during the monsoon season from September to December.