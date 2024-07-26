Barack and Michelle Obama Finally Endorse Kamala Harris as Former President and First Lady Phone Vice President [WATCH]

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama have formally endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency. The Harris campaign shared a video on Friday morning featuring the likely Democratic presidential nominee receiving a call from the influential couple, during which they announce their endorsement.

The video, filmed on Wednesday in Indianapolis, captures Harris while she was there to speak to the Zeta Phi Beta sorority. A Democratic source told DailyMail.com that the endorsement announcement was postponed to avoid overshadowing President Joe Biden's Oval Office speech on Wednesday night. However, the much-awaited endorsement from the Obamas have now been made, which will likely make Harris more confident now.

The Big Nod from the Obamas

The short video starts with President Obama's recognizable voice saying, "Kamala!" as he calls the VP on her cell phone, followed by Michelle's cheerful "Hey there!" As Harris walks through the event venue toward her SUV, she gushes, "ohh hi, you're both together. It's good to hear you both."

"I can't have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala, I am proud of you," Michelle says. "This is going to be historic."

"We called to say, Michelle and I, couldn't be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," the former president chimes in.

There was some curiosity about why the Obamas delayed their support for Harris while other leading Democrats quickly aligned with her.

According to a Democratic source who spoke with DailyMail.com, the former president wanted to provide something "more substantial than a simple statement."

Kamala Has the Support

Before the endorsement was announced, the Trump campaign promoted the idea that Obama was dissatisfied with the party rallying around Harris. They suggested that the former president was unhappy with the fact that, by Monday night, enough delegates had endorsed Harris to secure her nomination.

"There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party - namely Barack Hussein Obama - that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone 'better,'" said Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung Thursday night.

The main goal of the statement was to convey that Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, would not finalize a debate schedule until the Democrats had officially chosen their nominee.

The Democratic nomination process, which will be held virtually prior to the Chicago convention, is expected to end by August 7.

In the brief video, Harris expressed her eagerness to see the Obamas on the campaign trail. While the former president has attended several high-profile fundraisers for Biden— including the well-known event with George Clooney— Michelle has yet to participate in any campaign events.

Last month, Axios reported that Michelle had privately shown frustration over the Biden family's distancing from her close friend Kathleen Buhle, Hunter Biden's first wife and mother of his three adult children.

However, with Harris now leading the campaign, it seems Michelle is prepared to support. Harris thanked both Obamas before ending the call.