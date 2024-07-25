Kamala Harris Releases Her First Campaign Video But Doesn't Have any Mention of President Biden [WATCH]

Vice President Kamala Harris released her first video promoting her presidential campaign on Thursday, just days after President Biden withdrew from the race and she secured enough backing to become the likely nominee. The video, titled "We Choose Freedom," includes Beyoncé's song "Freedom," which is also being used as Harris' walkout music at events.

Beyoncé has not formally endorsed the vice president yet. However, a source confirmed that the singer's team has granted permission to Harris' team for the song to be used in her campaign. The video is narrated by Harris and talks about her plans for America. The video is being shared across the campaign's social media platforms.

Harris Makes New Promises

In the video, Harris outlines her priorities as her campaign works to reintroduce her to American voters as the Democratic presidential candidate. She also delivers a strong critique of former President Donald Trump.

However, the one-minute-and-twenty-second video notably lacks any references to President Biden or visuals of the two of them together.

"In this election, we each face a question," the Vide President says in the video. "What kind of country do we want to live in?'

"There are some people who think we should be a country of chaos, of fear, of hate, but us, we choose something different. We choose freedom," she continues.

The video opens with visuals of an American flag and Harris supporters waving "Kamala" signs at her rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday. It then shifts to unsettling images of Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance.

As the video moves forward, Harris advocates for a future where "no one is above the law." It then displays Trump's mugshot from his Georgia election interference case, along with headlines about his indictment and conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York.

Taking the Fight to Trump

Harris has been actively confronting Trump in her speeches. At her inaugural rally, she emphasized prosecuting wrongdoers and labeled Trump as one of them. She also criticized Trump for his involvement in fraudulent activities.

Although the new video includes images of Trump, it does not refer to the Republican presidential nominee by name. Aside from targeted comments, the video offers a more positive portrayal of the Democratic candidate.

The video prominently features scenes of Harris supporters with signs and enthusiastic crowds from her first campaign rally. The Milwaukee event, which drew three thousand attendees from the crucial swing state, also showcases pride flags, families, construction workers, and healthcare professionals.

"The freedom not just to get by, but get ahead. The freedom to be safe from gun violence. The freedom to make decisions about your own body," Harris says.

She advocates for a future "where no child lives in poverty" and "where everyone can access affordable healthcare."

The video concludes with Harris' rallying cry, which she is passionately using on the campaign trail.

"We believe in the promise of America and we are ready to fight for it,' she says. 'Because when we fight, we win."

Although the campaign's first video was released on social media, it has not yet made any television ad buys featuring the vice president. However, the campaign has been actively advertising on digital platforms.