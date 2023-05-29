Mae Muller Suffers Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction after Accidental Nip Slip While Performing in Birmingham [WATCH]

Eurovision sensation Mae Muller suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while on stage at Pride in Birmingham on Sunday after she accidentally popped out of her pink dress in the middle of her performance. Muller, 25, was singing and dancing when she suffered an unfortunate nip slip.

The Eurovision star handled the outfit blunder like a true pro when her dress exposed a little more than she probably planned to. However, eagle-eyed fans quickly took notice of it and the video clip of her nip slip has since gone viral on social media. Muller also laughed off the incident and looked unfazed during the performance.

Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction

The 25-year-old Eurovision sensation was performing and dancing when she unintentionally popped out of her pink dress. The dress had a daring thigh-high split and racy cut-out embellishments that resulted the nip slide.

But despite the fact that her entire boob was exposed, she continued acting like a queen on stage.

Could Mae be any more relatable? Mae laughed loudly before grasping her chest and quickly pushing in her boob inside her dress.

'The I Wrote A Song' singer, according to a report in MailOnline, didn't appear to mind, saying: "If there was anywhere it wouldn't matter, it would be pride."

The singer sported a blush makeup palette with a glossy nude lip, while her raven tresses were styled straight.

Mae returned to Twitter on Sunday, after a disappointing result in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest wherein she finished in the bottom two.

The singer, who is based in London, used social media to express gratitude to her supporters.

"I know I joke a lot but we really put our all into the last few months, not the result we hoped for but so proud of everyone & what we achieved on this journey," she wrote.

"Congrats to all the countries, I'll never forget this journey and I love you all," she added.

Star in Her Own Right

The artist sang her song I Wrote A Song and came in second-to-last place in the competition, which was hosted in Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena in support of war-torn Ukraine.

Muller scored 24 points, only beating Germany who gained 18 points. Fans found the result to be even more disappointing in light of Sam Ryder of the UK's outstanding achievement in last year's competition.

The Space Man singer finished in second place, only losing out on winning the grand prize to last year's victors Ukraine.

Fans rallied quickly to Muller's side and supported her in spite of their disappointment.

"We love you so much and we couldn't be prouder of you," wrote TV host Rylan Clark.

"You were amazing tonight," wrote one fan, while another added: "Ur our winner always. [sic]"

A fourth tweeted: "so proud of you, you did so well."

Mae let down Eurovision fans with her live performance of her song I Wrote A Song. Viewers questioned whether her microphone volume was low due to the quiet vocal quality.