The Hallyu star Gong Yoo reunited with the cast of Coffee Prince, one of his most successful dramas first aired 13 years ago. MBC brought the entire main cast together in their Docuflex's Coffee Prince special where actors shared their personal lives and opinions then and now. Gong Yoo even answered the question why he was not married yet.

The documentary was aired on MBC on September 24. Along with Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Sun Gyun, Chae Jung An, Kim Dong Wook, and Kim Jae Wook reunited and opened their hearts in the documentary My Dear Youth – Coffee Prince.

The drama Coffee Prince is a love story between cafe manager Choi Han Gyul [played by Gong Yoo] and his employee Go Eun Chan [played by Yoon Eun Hye]. The employee pretends to be a man to continue working at the coffee shop but ends up falling in love with the manager. Coffee Prince was a hit, reaching the 27.8 percent viewership.

When Will Gong Yoo Get Married?

The question that fans enjoyed a lot was when Yoon Eun Hye asked Gong Yoo why he was still single. She even asked if he is interested in marriage at all. To this Gong Yoo said that it was not that he is not interested but he missed that period. "I'm not thinking I'll never get married or anything like that. But I think I just missed my timing," he said.

Now in a boomerang effect, Gong Yoo asked Eun Hye why she was single. Eun Hye gave an honest reply and said that she wanted to work hard for a little longer before she gets married.

Gong Yoo explained what the drama meant to him. "The drama Coffee Prince revived my dying passion. I think I was healed through the drama. We became brighter and hotter together making this project that much more meaningful," said Gong Yoo.

Watch The Video Here:

Aversion Towards Romantic Comedies

In fact, he also revealed that he did not want to take up the lead role in Coffee Prince because it was too romantic. "It was a time when I was opposed to the idea of romantic comedies. After becoming an actor, it was the first time I had experienced that 'puberty.' The vibe around me was, 'You have to do this. That's how you'll become a star, get advertisements, and get main roles," Gong Yoo explained his transition into a romantic hero.

Explaining the situation, Chae Jung An also said that she did not want to do the project because she had lost orientation and wanted to quit working. She was going through a lot of personal issues but expressed happiness that she accepted the project at last that motivated her to face her problems head on.

Coffee for the reunited cast was prepared by a young man who had become a Barista, inspired by the drama Coffee Prince.