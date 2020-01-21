Despite the tall claims made by Peter Weber, the lead on ABC's The Bachelor, about the latest edition of the reality show being the 'first unspoiled one in a while', it appears that his final two choices, from the contestants, have been leaked.

In a recent set of interviews, Weber had claimed that the show's ending would be unexpected which nobody could predict. "It literally doesn't stop until the very last second. There's a lot of unexpected stuff that you guys couldn't predict. I didn't expect what happened to happen," he had revealed.

These two are going to finish in the final two

Bachelor expert Reality Steve has predicted Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss to be Peter Weber's final two.

Hannah Ann, who bears a startling resemblance to Peter's ex Hannah Brown, with whom he fell in love on The Bachelorette, received the First Impression Rose from Weber. Meanwhile Madison Prewett, a 23-year-old foster parent recruiter from Auburn, went on a first one-on-one date with Peter Weber.

Further, the TV shows expert believes that even though it's a possibility that Peter might be involved with either of the two finalists, he would not be engaged post the final rose ceremony.

Twitteratis troll Hannah Ann for mispronouncing fiasco

Twitteratis had a field day trolling Hannah Ann after she mispronounced the word fiasco as 'finasco' on the show. In the incident, Kelsey and Hannah Ann were discussing the Champagne-gate incident when, Hannah Ann said: "After the finasco of the champagne-stealing incident, you were calling me 'b*tch."

Soon the focus was shifted from the discussion to the word. The twitter users soon noticed the goof up and started trolling Hannah Ann. Some users eve requested the show's makers to hire a tutor to teach the contestants how to pronounce words. "Finasco! finasco she says!" wrote one user.

"Hannah Anne just said "fidasco" instead of fiasco. I've said it before and I'll say it again, please get these girls an on set tutor @BachelorABC," wrote another.

Hannah Ann saying "fanasco" instead of "fiasco." That's it. That's the tweet. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/rkOxT8ESaI — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) January 21, 2020

"hannah brown: i am befumbled, hannah g: i'm making some cauliflower ganache, hannah ann: the champagne was such a finasco" trolled a user

"SOMEONE TEACH THE HANNAHS OF BACHELOR NATION HOW TO SPEAK ENGLISH#thebachelor" said another.

"These girls on the bachelor are so young, they don't even know how to say "fiasco" #TheBachelor," wrote a user.

"SOMEOJE ON THE BACHELOR JUST SAID "FINASCO" INSTEAD OF "FIASCO" AND IM CRYING LAUHHING AND MY PARENTS ARE SCREAMUNF AR ME HELP IM ON THE FLOOR," pointed out another.