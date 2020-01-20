50-year-old Jennifer Aniston set the red carpet on fire as she went bra-less with her white coloured dress worn during the 26th annual Screen Actor Guild (SAG) Awards.

Showing off her svelte figure in a floor-length white and cream gown with a plunging neckline, Aniston ditched her inners for the awards night. The Christian Dior slip dress by John Galliano, which revealed the 'perky' Aniston, brought back memories of 'Friends', a show that often saw appearances from Aniston's nipples.

During a previous interview with Vogue, Aniston had spoken at length about her role in the #FreeTheNipple movement. "Yeah I don't know what to say about that! It's just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra. I don't know what to tell ya! And I don't know why I'm supposed to be ashamed of them — it's just the way my breasts are. But hey, OG, I'm not going to complain!" she said during the interview.

Aniston catches Brad's attention

With each passing day hopes of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt getting back together builds up in the hearts of their fans. The awards night once again brough the two exes together. The winner of Best Female Actor in a Drama Series spoke about the frenzy caused by their friendly relationship. "It's hysterical. But what else are they going to talk about?" said Aniston while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

Pitt was all eyes and ears as he was caught glued to the screen backstage while watching an emotional Aniston give her acceptance speech. Earlier, on the red carpet for that awards show, Brad had said: "I'll run into Jen. She's a good friend."

Brad had Jennifer in splits with his confession

Brad, who won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', highlighted the similarities between the character and his real-life, during his acceptance speech. He said: "Let's be honest. It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch."

As the audience burst into peels of laughter, the camera was quick to catch Aniston's reaction who was seen laughing and clapping at Brad's admission.

The backstage moment that went viral

Later, the two met backstage and gave their fans some 'awww worthy' moments. The former couple was caught on camera sharing a fun moment and some laughs. The pictures soon went viral and the fans were quick to react.