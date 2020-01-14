Even as there is some time left for the grand finale of The Bachelor, rumour mills are rife that Peter Weber will get back to his ex Hannah Brown, who came on the show on her surprise return. The former Bachelorette, Brown showed up on the show on its first night as a surprise to her former fling and show's lead Peter Weber. She returned again a few days later while the show was preparing for the second group date of Weber with other contestants on the show.

It was then that the duo started talking about their feelings. Towards the ending of the episode, Weber asked Brown whether she would like to come back on the show fight for his love along with other contestants.

A solid history between the two

Peter and Hannah met on the on The Bachelorette. However, the two broke up after some time. During an interview with People, Weber spoke about his breakup with Brown: "I was really invested in that relationship with Hannah and definitely saw it going further than it ended up going. But at the end of the day, she made her decision. She followed her heart and I had to come to peace with that and be OK with that."

"I never want to be with someone who doesn't want to be with me. I want someone just as badly as I want them. And at that moment, in that relationship, it was obvious I was more invested than she was," he added.

The two exchanged messages on social media

Before the new season of The Bachelor kicked off, Hannah Brown sent a message for Peter Weber on her Instagram. Brown posted a video of the couple, with a caption: "Find your co-pilot. It's your turn in the captain's seat Bud. Enjoy the ride!" Weber replied with an airplane emoji: "Thanks Bama." One fan was quick to notice that Brown had used Weber's family nickname in her caption. "Please be together at the end of all this. Bud is what his family calls him! It's not a reference to 'buddy'," wrote the fan.

Will brown return in the finale episode?

Fans are convinced that Hannah will return in the final episode to accept the rose from Peter. It cannot be ignored that Peter, during one of his previous statements, had made it very clear that he would not have been on the show had Hannah revealed her feelings before the show.

Further, the makers of the show have given a lot of screen time to Hannah as compared to the other contestants on the show.

A dramatic preview:

In the preview aired for the final rose ceremony, a lot of questions were raised as to what's in store for the viewers. Show's host Chris Harrison is heard saying in the, "There's something I just found out. All of us just found out. I'm not sure how all this ends, so I just wanted to give you a heads-up." The shot then moves on to a shocked Weber who is heard telling his producers: "The news is the last thing I needed to hear."

Weber spoke about the moment with Glamour: "There's nothing about that moment being over-produced at all, and I keep telling people that that last week was the hardest week of my life, and it didn't stop until the very end. That's not like an, Oh, let's tease this and have it be an, 'Eh? That's all?' No. It's not over-produced at all. I promise you."

No spoilers available for Weber's finale

For the first time in the show's history, there are no spoilers ahead of the grand finale. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Peter said: "I'm very confident that no one is going to be able to spoil it. There's a reason I believe that, and obviously can't say it otherwise it gives it away. I'm very confident that Reality Steve and all of these people, they're not going to find out what happens."

Earlier, Harrison had also spoken about the show's ending saying that it would be quite dramatic. "It is very dramatic but in a different way. It's possible Weber's season and his story still hasn't finished," he had said.

Fans want Peter and Hannah back together

There were several tweets hoping that Peter and Hannah get back together on the show. "I am 10000% convinced this Bachelor season is someway, somehow, going to end with a Peter-Hannah B engagement. Mark my words now. #TheBachelor," wrote a user. "Here's an idea...send peter & Hannah on their merry way...and bring in @TylerJCameron3 as the bachelor #thebachelor," tweeted another.

Another user wrote: "Honestly, hannah is the baddest mf bitch of bachelor nation. just to even SHOW UP on peters season was a power move. im here for it. although not quite fair to the other ladies, LOVE WILL FIND ITS WAYYYYY. peter + hannah foreverrrrr." "Get these women away from Peter! Hannah and Peter are meant to be together - she just messed up! But she's single now so he needs to go get her and forget this bachelor nonsense!" wrote another fan.