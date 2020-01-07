The much-awaited 24th edition of The Bachelor started on January 6 with 29 beauties competing against each other to finally end up with the show's leading man, Peter Weber. However, amongst the array of contestants on the show, it is the 23-year-old Hannah Ann Sluss, who is already creating waves.

Hannah is a model who loves decorating her home

Hailing from Knoxville, Hannah is a seasoned model who has under her belt projects with, Wilhelmina Models, Next Models Miami, The Block Agency, and NV Models & Talent.

Hannah who still lives with her parents at their home and considers them to be her role model is the eldest amongst the three siblings having a younger sister and brother. According to her biography on ABC, she is a talented painter who loves to try hand at interior decorating. With her home decorated with her own artwork, Hannah can keep watching the home improvement shows all day without getting bored.

Hannah was in a relationship for almost four years

The model, who wishes to become the true love of pilot Weber, was previously in a relationship with Ben Taylor, which she described as 'all chemistry but little friendship.'

Both Taylor and Hannah have regularly shared their pictures on social media accounts since they began dating in 2015. It is believed that the couple broke up sometime around February, as their last picture together was posted a day after Valentine's day in 2019. The 23-year-old who becomes quite chatty when nervous wants her man to be adventurous enough to travel the world with her.

Hannah Godwin made Hannah participate in the show

It was on the insistence of Bachelor in Paradise star Hannah Godwin that Hannah, who shares a close bond with her, participated in the show. Show's host Chris Harrison revealed this while introducing the cast of the show in a video on twitter. " Hannah Ann, a model who came to us through Hannah G. So, Hannah G had this great beautiful girl, Hannah Ann, and gave us another Hannah."

Speaking about Hannah's ignorance about the highly emotional charge running through the show, Harrison said, "It really seemed like Hannah Ann had no idea what was going on. She seemed very naive about this whole Bachelor world. For someone who was so naive and innocent, she ended up in the middle of absolutely everything. Every bit of drama you can run into, this was Hannah Ann."

"Let me say this about her. Hannah seems sweet, quiet, reserved. Girl's got a backbone... girl's got a backbone," he added.

Hannah underwent plastic surgery

As a teenager, to enhance her modelling career, Hannah went under the knife to improve her appearance. The revelation was made during a video posted on Dr Ed Braezeale's Instagram, in 2018.

She spoke at length about her breast job done by the doctor. "I was really anxious about it at first. I had never had any work done before, and I was really nervous because this is plastic surgery, and I wanted it to look as natural as possible. I also didn't want everyone to really recognize that I had had surgery. I wanted it to just be a gradual transition into looking more like a woman," she said.

Hannah is a religious person

Hannah who starred in Chris Lane's 2018 music video, I Don't Know About You, won Peter's 'First Impression Rose', much to the dismay of her co-contestants. She is quite religious too. In one of her recent Instagram posts, she wrote: 'Trusting God is the number one stress reliever in your life.'

It followed with a cross emoji and 1 corinthians 2:9. The verse means 'What no eye has seen, what no ear has heard, and what no human mind has conceived'—the things God has prepared for those who love him.

Peter's history with Hannah

Apart from sharing a similar first name, Hannah Ann also bears a startling resemblance to Peter's ex Hannah Brown, with whom he fell in love on The Bachelorette. Before the new season of The Bachelor kicked off, Hannah Brown sent a message for Peter Weber on her Instagram. Brown posted a video of the couple, with a caption: "Find your co-pilot. It's your turn in the captain's seat Bud. Enjoy the ride!" Weber replied with an aeroplane emoji: "Thanks Bama."

During an interview with People, Weber spoke about his breakup with Brown, "I was really invested in that relationship with Hannah and definitely saw it going further than it ended up going. But at the end of the day, she made her decision. She followed her heart and I had to come to peace with that and be OK with that."

"I never want to be with someone who doesn't want to be with me. I want someone just as badly as I want them. And at that moment, in that relationship, it was obvious I was more invested than she was," he added.