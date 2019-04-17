After the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere, fans are looking forward to another anticipated event of the year. The culmination of ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame is less than ten days away. The movie will be released on April 26 and directors Joe and Anthony Russo are urging fans not to spoil the movie.

Fan theories have gone crazy on the internet from the plausible to the bizarre, like the viral theory about Ant-Man and Thanos' backside. However, the directors of Avengers: Endgame have admitted that some of the fan theories do come close to the truth.

While Speaking with Heroic Hollywood, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo admitted that some theories have come close to predicting what happens in the highly-anticipated blockbuster. "I mean, there are some theories that can kind of get a little close," the brothers said. "But I think here ... If you look at it, a fan theory is typically like a few sentences long. It's a very brief kind of projection of what's gonna happen."

It is not that surprising since there are a plethora of theories floating around. So many in fact, that it is quite possible that some of them have made it into the film. Avengers: Endgame will be the end of Phase 3 of Marvel movies.

The fate of the big three, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. is up in the air. Even with Disney assuring its fans that nothing bad will happen to their favourite characters, it is unlikely that the big three will return for future movies as they have already completed their character arcs. Avengers: Endgame will hit screens on April 26.