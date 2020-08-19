James Cameron once hoped to have Avatar 2, a sequel to 2009 blockbuster Avatar, released by 2014, but the sequel has since seen its release date delayed a half-dozen times, now to 2022.

In his career spanning over three decades, the director remained on top and the audiences are waiting to see his next visual magic of Avatar 2. Meanwhile, we present here the list of Cameron movies, ranked from the worst to best.

8) Piranha 2: The Spawning (IMDB Rating: 3.7/10)

Piranha 2: The Spawning is widely considered the most pathetic film ever made by James Cameron in his career. The film also marked the directorial debut of Cameron, but it received unanimously negative reviews from all corners.

Even though touted to be a B-grade horror film, this movie also showed glimpses of Cameron's skill in shooting scenes loaded with special effects. Later, Cameron claimed that a very unscrupulous producer had bankrolled this movie. He also added that the Italian crew directed the film themselves after he was removed from the position of director two weeks after the film's shooting.

7) The Abyss (IMDB Rating: 7.6/10)

The Abyss is a science fiction film released in 1989 and is widely considered one of the underrated movies from James Cameron. The film portrayed the story of a diving team that faces threat from a dangerous aquatic species.

This film played a crucial role in making Cameron a favorite director among people who love special effects. The film, upon its release, received generally positive reviews, and it also won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

6) True Lies (IMBD Rating: 7.2/10)

For many audiences, The Abyss might be a better movie when compared to True Lies. However, in our ranking True Lies is getting an upper hand due to the global acceptance of this film.

This action-comedy released in 1994 starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Kurtis in the lead roles. Schwarzenegger played the role of a secret agent in this movie, and the film is loaded with some high-voltage action and classic comedy scenes.

The film, upon its release, emerged as a huge hit at the box-office, and it grossed $378 million. For his work in True Lies, James Cameron also received Saturn Award for Best Director.

5) The Terminator (IMDB Rating: 8/10)

The Terminator released in 1984 is one of the most celebrated movies in the career of James Cameron. The film starred Arnold Schwarzenegger in the role of the lead antagonist, and this movie played a crucial role in elevating his popularity among the global audiences.

The film became a huge success at the box-office, and it led to the production of several sequels, a television series, novels and even video games.

4) Aliens (IMDB Rating: 8.3/10)

Directed in 1986, Aliens is still considered one of the most well-made movies that narrate the story of extraterrestrials. The film starred Sigourney Weaver in the lead role, and it portrayed the story of a human battle with a hostile alien creature.

"Our intention going in, to do a film that was not as scary... it's scary, but it's not as scary, but more intense, and I like to use the word, exhilarating. Because I think you get exhilarated by the intensity of the kind of action that's in this film. At least, when it's presented in a good theatre, with a good sound system and so on," Cameron once said in an interview.

3) Titanic (IMDB Rating: 7.8/10)

Titanic cannot be considered a mere disaster movie that depicted the fall of the much-celebrated ship, but it is also a classic love story. The film released in 1997 starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles, and upon its release, it became a huge hit globally. Even in countries like India, this James Cameron directorial ran for more than 100 days in theaters.

This three-hour epic also won 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Film Editing for Cameron.

2) Terminator 2: Judgment Day (IMDB Rating: 8.5/10)

This science-fiction film is a sequel to the 1984 blockbuster The Terminator. Even though released in 1991, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, this film is loaded with splendid sound effects and visuals.

This film also starred Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role. However, the major highlight of the movie was the role of the antagonist played by Robert Patrick. With his menacing looks, Patrick captured everyone's heart, and till now, the character of T-1000 is considered the best role portrayed by the actor in his career.

1) Avatar (IMDB Rating: 7.8/10)

Through Avatar, released in 2009, James Cameron took the audience to a magical ride across the fictitious world Pandora. With stunning visuals and impeccable sound design, Cameron impressed the global viewers. The film also emerged as a huge success at the box-office as it grossed more than $2.7 billion at the box-office.