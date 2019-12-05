Slamming the haters for raising an eyebrow for dating a man 23 years elder to her, Camila Morrone, the current lover of Titanic heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio said that people should be able to date who they want to date.

The 22-year-old Morrone and 45-year-old Leonardo were first spotted as lovers during an outing in Aspen, Colorado in January 2018. Recently, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morrone said that she knows people are curious about her relationship. "I probably would be curious about it too."

Defending her relationship with the academy-award winner, she said, "There's so many relationships in Hollywood⁠—and in the history of the world⁠—where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

'A love like this'

It is not for the first time that Morrone has publicly come out to support her relationship with DiCaprio, despite the huge age gap. The controversy between the lovers gained momentum in July when Morrone posted a picture of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart, a Hollywood couple having a 25-year age gap.

The yesteryear photo posted by the actress on her Instagram was captioned- 'A love like this.' It received an array of responses from the fans with one user writing 'Sorry, but Leo doesn't date anyone over 25.'

In turn to those trolling her, Morrone had responded by saying: "I just read some of my comments on my Instagram and . . . my god, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about. I guess I just hope . . . people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere, because living without hatred feels pretty good."

"People will always have awful things to say because there's a sense of entitlement and safety behind the screen, but trust me, you don't need to be that angry," said the former model turned actress.

DiCaprio's dating history



DiCaprio, who is known to have dated mostly young girls and supermodels, is believed to be very serious about his current love, Camila Morrone. While we wish to see them settling down soon, here is list of his dating history: