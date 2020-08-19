Hollywood is a world of entertainment, and just like a cinema, we can see all emotions that include love, lust, cheating and adultery in the lives of several celebrities who live in the limelight. There are several celebrity scandals that have literally shocked their fans, and International Business Times Singapore edition presents you with the list of five scandalous celebrity affairs of all time.

Princess Diana and James Gilbey

Princess Diana might not be a Hollywood celebrity, but she enjoyed a huge fan following much higher than any starlet from the 1980s till her death in 1997. Even though widely considered the 'People's Princess', Diana too had a fair share of royal scandals.

In 1992, an audio transcript released by The Sun literally shocked everyone. The audio transcript was the alleged conversation between Princess Diana and her alleged lover James Gilbey. Interestingly, Diana was still married to Prince Charles while she engaged in an alleged romantic affair with Gilbey. On the other hand, Prince Charles was having an affair of his own with future second wife Camilla Parker Bowles.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred Baena

Universal action icon Arnold Schwarzenegger kept his affair with housemaid Mildred Baena a secret for more than 14 years. However, as Baena gave birth to a son who looked very similar to Schwarzenegger, the Hollywood action star admitted his relationship.

"You can't go back — if I could, in reality, be Terminator, of course, I would go back in time and would say, 'Arnold . . . no.' You know, it's always easy to be smart in hindsight. That's not the way it works," Schwarzenegger told Mens Journal when the interviewer asked about his relationship with Baena.

Jesse James and the List of Four Women

In 2010, four women came forward and alleged that Jesse James had a romantic affair with them. At that time, James was married to Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock. As controversies heated up, James told Daily Mail that he had cheated his wife. He even conveyed his apologies and made it clear that it is the end of everything.

However, Sandra and Jesse soon got separated, and in 2013, he married American drag racer Alexis DeJoria. But in March 2020, James announced his separation from DeJoria.

James Cameron and Suzy Amis

During the filming of Titanic, James Cameron fell in love with actress Suzy Amis. However, during those times, he also had a romantic relationship with Linda Hamilton. Finally, Cameron decided to marry Hamilton, but the relationship lasted only for two years.

In 2000, Cameron revived his relationship with Suzy Amis, and the duo soon got married. Even after 20 years, Cameron and Amis still continue to remain the most envied couples in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The romantic affair between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie literally shocked their fans, as Pitt was touted to be a responsible family man married to Jennifer Anniston. The relationship between Pitt and Jolie was apparently triggered during the shooting of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

After dating for several years, Pitt and Jolie got married in 2014. However, due to personal differences, the couple got separated in 2019.