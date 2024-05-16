Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Who Flashed NYC-Dublin Portal Had Earlier Shot to Fame after Licking Toilet Seat and Had Appeared on Dr. Phil Show

The OnlyFans model who flashed her breasts at the New York-Dublin portal earlier this week is not a new face as she had previously gained viral attention on multiple occasions. Ava Louise, who boasts more than 400,000 followers on Instagram, sparked an international uproar after she flashed her breasts at the public attraction, resulting in its temporary closure.

The 25-year-old previously said that she simply wanted to show the Irish people her "home-grown potatoes," but she claims that she has since received "thousands of death threats." However, the aspiring influencer, who refers to herself as "New Jersey trash," has previously sparked public outrage for her weird antics on social media.

In The Eye of the Storm

Ava faced criticism in the past for licking a toilet seat during the coronavirus pandemic, saying she was "really annoyed" that the deadly virus was receiving more attention than her. She also appeared on Dr. Phil, where she famously declared that she would "rather die hot than live ugly."

So, who is Ava, who always loves courting controversy?

Ava, 25, is an OnlyFans creator from New Jersey. She gained notoriety starting in 2019, notably appearing on the Dr. Phil show. During this appearance, she made headlines by saying that she would rather "die hot than live ugly."

In her now-famous 2019 interview with Dr. Phil, Ava expressed her desire to become "insta-famous" and referred to herself as a "skinny legend."

"A skinny legend is someone who is hot and skinny,' she explained on the show at the time.

"Like when you're skinny and pretty you get so much more in life. Like I have been ugly and I have been hot and I choose hot every single time."

Ava also mentioned during the interview that she would consume diet pills "like tic-tacs" and didn't care about the consequences, as she preferred to die young and beautiful rather than grow old.

"I mean, I'd rather die hot than live ugly, so if this is going to take 10 years off my life I don't care," she said at the time on the show.

"I don't want to be old anyway. Old people are ugly."

Fresh Controversy

Earlier this week, Ava flashed her boobs at the New York to Dublin portal as organizers scrambled to address issues with the 24/7 livestream that has been marred by lewd behavior since its launch last week, according to reports.

Ava claimed in a post on Sunday that she compelled organizers to shut down the portal after she flashed her breasts from the American side to her counterparts in Ireland.

The futuristic sculpture creates a continuous virtual bridge, livestreaming life from both sides of the Atlantic around the clock. However, many locals on both sides have become disengaged with the technology.

The Portal in New York City is located in front of the Flatiron Building on Fifth Avenue, while Dublin's Portal is located on O'Connell Street, in front of the GPO and the Spire. Louise flashed her breasts from the American side and boated on social media.

"I thought the people of Dublin deserved to see two New York, homegrown potatoes," she said in the video she shared, where she can be seen lifting her tank top in front of the portal.

Later, she posted footage of her boyfriend speaking to purported security personnel, with the staff member saying that the portal would be "down for quite some time" in an effort to address lewd behavior.