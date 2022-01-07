Who is Ava Louise? Bucs Star Antonio Brown Wanted to Film Sex Video with OF Model the night Before Ditching Team

Antonio Brown walked off the field in the middle of the game between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets over the weekend. He cited injury for his decision to leave the game. After which, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released the wide receiver on Thursday, January 6, and refuted his claims of informing Buccaneers staff that he was 'too injured to play.'

In a shocking development in the case, DailyMail reported that Antonio Brown snuck the OnlyFans model Ava Louise into his hotel room flouting NFL's COVID norms, the night before he walked off the field. Ava joined the NFL star in his hotel room for a sex session. He even reportedly filmed pornographic videos during the romp.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated the contract of Antonio Brown, effective immediately," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers said in a statement. Shedding light on Antonio's 'injury claim,' the team noted that he did receive treatment on his ankle before Sunday's game but was 'cleared to play by the medical team' before the game. "At no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play," the statement added.

'Antonio Brown had appeared disturbed'

Ava Louise told DailyMail that she snuck past security into the NFL star's room at the Westin in Jersey City, New Jersey last Saturday for the sex session. She spent an hour with him. According to the model, Antonio wanted her to spend the night with him but she refused after knowing that she would have to be smuggled out of his room in the morning ahead of his meeting with Tom Brady.

Antonia Brown released a statement about the fiasco via his lawyer on Wednesday and claimed that Bucs coach Bruce Arians and medical staff had administered a 'powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller' to him for a severe ankle injury shortly before he left the field.

Ava, on the other hand, told DailyMail that the NFL star had appeared disturbed before their sex session. He left her a voice message ranting about NFL's COVID norms before they got together that night.

Who is Ava Louise?

The Jersey City-based OnlyFans model, Ava Louise, 23, first came into the limelight after she posted a video of herself licking a toilet seat in a bid to catch COVID in 2020.

She told DailyMail that she and Antonio first connected on Instagram in 2018. "I've been speaking with Antonio since he DM'd me on Instagram in 2018 and we have been on and off messaging here and there," she said.

'I can't wait for you to see what I do tomorrow'

Ava noted that she was going out with her friends when Antonio texted her Saturday night. She said that he was saying 'weird things' in the string of messages that she didn't understand. "I thought, ok, I'll just go see what this is about because it's Antonio Brown, it's the day before the Jets game, I'll go," she said.

After sneaking into his room, the pair went on to have sex, which Antonio insisted on filming for her OnlyFans account. She even asked him if he was sure and why would he want that scandal but he assured her that he wanted to create that. "I'm going to give you tickets, I can't wait for you to see what I do tomorrow. I can't wait for you to see me tomorrow [in the game]," Antonio told her.

Ava noted that she has concerns about the NFL star's mental condition after Sunday's events.