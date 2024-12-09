Ava Louise: OnlyFans Model Flashes Players at NFL Game to Distract Them in Exchange of Tickets by Rival Team Player

An OnlyFans model flashed to an NFL team on Sunday, reportedly at the request of a player from the opposing side. Ava Louise, who had previously flashed her breasts at the New York-Dublin portal, shared alleged messages from an unnamed Giants player offering her two free tickets in exchange for repeating the stunt to "distract" the Saints players.

Louise later posted photos from MetLife Stadium on Sunday and appeared to follow through on the request, sharing a censored topless photo of herself in the stands. It's unclear exactly when during the game she flashed, but the men seated around her appeared to be completely oblivious to her lifting her shirt.

Flashing for a Reason

The unidentified Giants player declined to reveal his identity or jersey number, expressing concern that he would be "put on blast" by Louise and possibly face a fine. In October, Louise made headlines once more when she repeatedly flashed Elon Musk during Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden.

She previously said that she had received "thousands of death threats" after the New York-Dublin portal was temporarily shut down due to what the Dublin City Council labeled "inappropriate behavior."

On Sunday, her stunt didn't seem to help the Giants, who lost 14-11, bringing their record to 2-11 for the season.

Quarterback Drew Lock had a tough game, completing just 21 of 49 passes and throwing an interception.

Despite this, rookie Malik Nabers led all receivers with 79 yards on five catches, and the Giants had an opportunity to tie the game with a late chip-shot field goal.

Graham Gano's 35-yard attempt with 11 seconds left was blocked by the Saints, who then kneeled to run out the clock.

No Stopping Her From Flashing

Meanwhile, Louise appears to be unfazed about her stunts. Months after flashing he New York-Dublin portal, the OnlyFans model she flashed the Philadelphia portal in Love Park claiming she was eventually "chased out" of the area by the park employees who tried to shut her down.

Louise, a New Jersey resident, smiled for the camera before lifting her small white top and bouncing up and down in front of the portal.

"I went early so Poland/Dublin could get a prime view this time," Louise said of the early morning stunt.

Louise, who proudly claimed to have earned $30,000 within a few days following her New York City portal stunt in May, said that while her flashing antics have certainly attracted more followers, these bare-chested performances have developed a life of their own.

"I think my boobs are like an American monument at this point, like the Capitol building. They're international — possibly the most famous boobs in the world," she said at that time.

"My boobs are Gen Z's Statue of Liberty."