Ava Louise: OnlyFans Model Flashes Philly Portal, Months after Flashing the NYC-Dublin Portal [WATCH]

The OnlyFans model known for shutting down the New York-Dublin portal has made headlines once again, vowing to follow the virtual device across the globe with her famous "American monument" breasts.

Ava Louise, 26, flashed the newly opened Philadelphia portal in Love Park early Friday, claiming she was eventually "chased out" of the area by the park employees who tried to shut her down. Last month, Louise was removed from Donald Trump's rally in New York after she flashed her breasts at the former president. Louise, 26, was escorted out of Nassau Coliseum on Long Island after taking off her top and revealing her boobs to Trump and the crowd.

Flashing Again

"The name Ava Louise and portal now co-exist so I will continue to follow it on its journey around the world," she told The New York Post on Friday. Louise, a New Jersey resident, smiled for the camera before lifting her small white top and bouncing up and down in front of the portal, as seen in a video obtained by The New York Post.

"I went early so Poland/Dublin could get a prime view this time," Louise said of the early morning stunt.

The Philadelphia portal, which launched on Tuesday, rotates among Dublin, Ireland; Vilnius, Lithuania; and Lublin, Poland, with another one set to open in Piaui, Brazil.

Louise explained that a park employee eventually approached and told bystanders that the portal was "closed for the day."

Moments later, Louise shared a photo showing the portal's screen covered by what appeared to be blue static. "Guess after I pulled the stunt in NYC, they put [in] some anti-boob AI," she lamented.

She said, "The portal and I are a package deal—wherever it goes, my boobs go," adding that she would "definitely" consider traveling internationally to flash the portals in more distant locations.

Flashing All Around

Louise, who proudly claimed to have earned $30,000 within a few days following her New York City portal stunt in May, said that while her flashing antics have certainly attracted more followers, these bare-chested performances have developed a life of their own.

"I think my boobs are like an American monument at this point, like the Capitol building. They're international — possibly the most famous boobs in the world.

"My boobs are Gen Z's Statue of Liberty."

Always the embodiment of American spirit, Louise showed off her assets to Trump and thousands of attendees at the Nassau Coliseum last month. She told the outlet at the time that she connected with the Republican nominee's supposed business acumen.

"I sell pictures of my boobs, he sells the American dream. I relate to him on that level," she explained at the time.

Louise escalated her support for Trump, 78, by fundraising for his campaign through her OnlyFans account in an initiative she named "Tits for Trump."

However, she wasn't the only controversy surrounding the New York-Dublin portal, which was marred by distasteful pranks.

These included troublemakers in Ireland showing images of various offensive subjects, such as the World Trade Center on 9/11, swastikas, and an unusual tribute to the late rapper Pop Smoke.