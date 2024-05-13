Van Hunt: Halle Berry's Boyfriend Posts Nude Photos of the Actress Showing Her Backside on Mother's Day

Halle Berry's boyfriend, Van Hunt, posted a racy photo of the Oscar-winning actress to celebrate Mother's Day. On Sunday, the 54-year-old musician shared a nude photo of the stunning actress on his Instagram, showcasing Berry standing on the bedroom balcony of her home, highlighting her backside.

With her long chestnut locks flowing freely, the 57-year-old X-Men star gazed over her shoulder, her backside leaning against the wrought iron railing. "happy Mother's day from the bottom... of my heart," Hunt cheekily captioned the pic. "oh sh**, i wasn't s'posed to post that! butt...u hav to admit thassa bad**s... mutha right there!" The racy photos have since gone viral on social media.

Berry Unmasked in Mother's Day Photo

As eagle-eyed fans may remember, the recent photo bore a striking resemblance to a nude image Halle shared last year, nearly causing a sensation across the internet.

The mother-of-two flaunted her famous curves while preserving her modesty by strategically covering certain areas. In the caption to her 8.3 million followers, the Oscar-winning actress wrote, "I do what I wanna do," accompanied by a red lip kiss emoji, and wished her fans a "happy Saturday."

Hunt's attention-grabbing post comes a few months after Halle celebrated his birthday.

The Academy Award-winning actress delighted Instagram followers with a series of snapshots showcasing her and the musician's cherished moments together as a couple. The picture-perfect pair made their relationship public in September 2020.

Halle is a mother to two children, while Van is a father to one.

The actress shares a 16-year-old daughter, Nahla Ariela, with her ex, Gabriel Aubry, and a 10-year-old son, Maceo-Robert, from her marriage to Olivier Martinez.

Meanwhile, Hunt is a father to his teenage son, Drake.

Forever in Love

In the early months of 2022, Halle spoke candidly to AARP The Magazine, expressing her belief that she has finally found her true partner in Hunt. "I really believe I've found my person. My son Maceo on his own did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car," she explained.

"I think he finally sees me happy, and it's infectious. It was his way of saying, 'This is good. This makes me happy.'"

"It was a very real moment for all of us. I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he'd said something poignant," she added.

The former Bond girl first met the musician in September 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, and they managed to foster their connection virtually. After dropping subtle hints about a significant other in her life, Berry eventually revealed the identity of her mystery man in a social media post.

"Now you know...," Berry captioned a snapshot donning a shirt bearing Hunt's name, clutching a drink in hand.