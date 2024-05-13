Couple Engage in Sexual Act on British Airways Flight as Passengers Including Children Watch in Shock

A couple was reportedly caught on camera engaging in a sexual act aboard a British Airways flight to Dublin, much to the dismay of fellow passengers who described themselves as "disgusted."

The disturbing video, captured during an early morning flight on Tuesday from London Heathrow to Dublin, appears to show a woman engaging in inappropriate behavior with a man under a "scarf." Horrified passengers who witnessed the indecent behavior have alleged that the couple was engaging in lewd acts consistently as the airplane traveled across the Irish Sea.

Having Sex Mid-Air in Full Public View

Farrah, 26, was on the flight with her mother and brother, and she recorded the couple's actions. She said: "I was turning to look at my brother every time I was speaking, and then I saw a lot of sort of vigorous movement in the other seats on the other side.

"It was very blatant. She was constantly, for 15 to 20 minutes of the flight, at it with the guy.

"They just carried on, which was shocking because there were children on the plane. There was a child running up and down who could have seen that.

"It was just disgusting to be honest."

Shocking Scene

Farrah, from West London, claims that she noticed the couple getting intimate shortly after takeoff on the cramped plane during the short one-hour journey. She said: "We had about 38 minutes of the flight time left when I noticed it. It was quite embarrassing for me to be sat with my brother and having to witness that.

"It was one of the smaller planes, making it a lot closer than the bigger planes.

"You had kids running up and down the aisles, they were between four and eight years old.

"A couple of them looked like five or six, and then maybe there were a couple that looked like they were eight or nine.

"At that age, when they're running past, they are going to look at something like that.

"They covered themselves with a scarf, but it was quite obvious, as an adult, what they were doing," she added.

A spokesperson from British Airways stated, "Our cabin crew colleagues were not alerted to any issue on board."

"Had they been informed, they would have taken the appropriate steps to address it."