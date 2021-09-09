Autistic Boy Gets Beaten, Robbed by Classmates at Howell High School; Screams in Pain After Repeated Kicks (video)

A disturbing video of an autistic teen getting beaten up and robbed by fellow students has gone viral on the social media. The incident took place at Howell High School, Livingston County, Michigan, earlier this week.

The graphic video has drawn a lot of criticism on the social media with several users demanding a stern action against the attackers.

Attackers Stole Victim's Shoes After Beating Him

The 12-second video, which was recorded by a bystander, begins with three-four students ganging up on a boy or walking on a pavement near the ground. Suddenly two of them start bashing up the boy as he starts shouting in pain before falling down on the ground.

The two assaulters then go ahead to repeatedly kick and punch the victim before stealing his belongings, including shoes. Reportedly, the incident took place on September 2, and the boys were the victim's classmates at the school. Fox 2 reported that the student who was brutally attacked was autistic.

Speaking to the outlet, Anne Richardson, who runs ARC Livingston County, an advocacy group for those with disabilities, claimed that Howell schools actually have a good reputation for advocating for kids with disabilities.

Expressing shock over the incident, Richardson, who also has an autistic child, said, "That poor kid. That is all I could think of, was how awful for him to experience this and what trauma was inflicted on him. I have no idea why someone would do this. We have so much more work to do, to make sure people are accepted and tolerated."

Investigation Initiated After the Video Goes Viral

In a statement issued after the video went viral, the authorities said that Howell High School and Howell Public Schools were aware of a video circulating that shows an assault on a student that took place shortly after the school day concluded.

"The incident was reported to the high school team by fellow students. Upon learning of the incident, the high school worked quickly to identify those involved. As a school and a district, we do not tolerate this type of behavior. The school has started the discipline process per the district's student handbook, and law enforcement is involved," read the statement according to WXYZ.

The outlet further reported that the suspected students who were involved in the attack were cooperating with the police investigators. It also reported that it could result in adult assault charges.