ASTRO Member Cha Eun Woo to Hold Fan Meeting in Singapore, Japan, and Other Asian Countries

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, who has appeared in two-hit K-dramas -- Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung and True Beauty, will visit his fans in six Asian countries in July. He will hold his solo fan meeting in Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and South Korea.

The K-pop idol will hold the fan meeting tour in the months of July and August. The event is titled 2022 Just One 10 Minute-Starry Caravan. The tour will begin on July 23, and the official ticket sales will start on Sunday, July 3. The first show will take place at the Tennis Indoor Senayan in Jakarta.

The next tour stop is Thailand. He will visit his fans in the country and interact with them on July 30. The event will take place at the Thunder Dome in Bangkok. The third stop of the solo fan meeting tour of Eun Woo is the Philippines. He will meet the people in this country at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila on August 6.

Dates and Venues

Meanwhile, ASTRO's agency Fantagio Music has not revealed the dates and venues for Singapore, Japan, and South Korea. K-pop fans will have to wait a little longer to know the details of these tour stops.

Eun Woo will meet and greet his fans for the first time in three years through the 2022 Just One 10 Minute-Starry Caravan tour. His followers are excited about the program as it could be a special moment for them. The singer will interact with the fans and participate in exciting activities during the event.

How to Buy Tickets for Cha Eun Woo's Solo Fan Meeting?

The event organizer, DNM Entertainment, released some details about the ticket sales and prices for the Manila stop. The pre-sales will begin at the Gateway Cineplex Lobby on Saturday, and the official ticket sales will start on Sunday. The ticket prices at the Smart Araneta Coliseum will range from PHP 2,000 to PHP 9,500.

"I'm glad that the COVID-19 situation is a lot better now, so we have more opportunities to meet our fans face-to-face", Eun Woo said during an interview with NME.