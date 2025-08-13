Ashley Biden: Former First Daughter Files for Divorce from Her Plastic Surgeon Husband of 13 Years Before Posting Nasty Instagram Story

The daughter of former President Joe Biden, Ashley Biden, has filed for divorce from her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Howard Krein, ending a marriage of over 13 years, court records show. Ashley, 44, filed for divorce from Krein, 59, on Monday in Philadelphia, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

On the same day, Biden's Instagram story featured a photo of her walking through a park and giving a thumbs-up, accompanied by Beyoncé's song "Freedom," according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, which first broke the news. She also posted a quote that read: "New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won't look or sound like they did before."

End of a 13-Year-Old Relationship

However, she later deleted the post. Ashley, the youngest daughter of Joe Biden, married Krein in 2012 in Greenville, Delaware, at the same church where she had been baptized, People reported.

The two first met in 2010 through Ashley's late brother, Beau, who died from cancer in 2015.

They lived in a $1.3 million home in Philadelphia, where Krein is employed as an otolaryngologist and plastic surgeon at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Ashley holds a master's degree in Social Work from the University of Pennsylvania and has been involved in criminal justice reform efforts in the state.

When introducing her father at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Ashley spoke about her wedding reception held at the Biden family's lakeside estate in Wilmington. "At the time, my dad was vice president, but he was also that dad who literally set up the entire reception," she said in her speech.

"He was riding around in his John Deere 4-wheeler, fixing the place settings, arranging the plants, and by the way, he was very emotional."

Reason for Divorce Not Known

Ashley is the only biological child of former First Lady Jill Biden, who married Joe Biden following the tragic death of his first wife, the mother of his two sons. Ashley and her then-husband were present in the Oval Office in June 2024 when Biden addressed the nation to announce he would not be running for re-election.

That appearance marked the last time the couple was seen together in public.

Although she has largely avoided the public eye, earlier this year Ashley openly defended her father against allegations that he was cognitively unfit during his final months in office.

In June, she posted a beach photo with her parents on social media, writing: "I am so grateful. too grateful to be angry about all this bulls**t."

Her message came just days after CNN anchor Jake Tapper aired a report questioning the transparency surrounding Biden's recent cancer diagnosis, suggesting the administration had "downplayed" its seriousness while he was still president.

Tapper's segment coincided with the release of his book "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again", which claimed the White House deliberately hid signs of Biden's cognitive decline from the public.

Although Ashley didn't name Tapper directly, her post strongly hinted he was the intended target.