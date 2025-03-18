Trump Revokes Secret Service Protection for Joe Biden's Children Hunter and Ashley after Learning of 'Ridiculous' Cost to Taxpayers

President Donald Trump revoked the Secret Service security detail for Hunter and Ashley Biden after the former first son was seen on an "ultra-luxurious" trip to South Africa, accompanied by agents, despite being scheduled for a court deposition.

Former President Joe Biden had extended Secret Service security for all his children for six months after leaving office, a move not uncommon for a president. Similarly, Trump provided his own children with six months of protection after his first term. However, Trump criticized Hunter Biden for traveling to South Africa with his security detail, pointing out the high cost to U.S. taxpayers. Hunter's wife, Melissa Cohen, is originally from South Africa.

No More Misusing Taxpayer Money

"Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous!"

"He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned," the president added. "Because of this, South Africa has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance.

"Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection," Trump announced.

Hunter's younger half-sister, 43-year-old Ashley Biden, along with her government-funded security detail, also faced criticism from the president. "Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list," Trump said.

A Secret Service spokesperson said that the agency is taking steps to "comply" with the president's order.

"We are aware of the President's decision to terminate protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden," Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. "The Secret Service will comply and is actively working with the protective details and the White House to ensure compliance as soon as possible."

Sources told The New York Post that agents assigned to protect Hunter and Ashley must remain on duty until the required paperwork finalizing Trump's directive is processed. According to insiders, the process of ending taxpayer-funded security for the Biden family is set to begin on Tuesday.

The president's decision was announced just hours after he said that he would "look into" revoking the 55-year-old former first son's Secret Service protection. "I would say if there are 18 [Secret Service agents] with Hunter Biden, that will be something I look at this afternoon," Trump said at the Kennedy Center when asked by a reporter about the taxpayer-funded visit.

More Embarrassment for the Bidens

The Former President's son was staying at a $500-per-night villa in Cape Town, which its website describes as an " ultra-luxurious designer home with spectacular 180 degrees unobstructed views of the sea."

Meanwhile, a federal judge approved Hunter's request to withdraw his lawsuit against former White House aide Garrett Ziegler—whose nonprofit, Marco Polo, digitized and published the contents of his infamous "Laptop from Hell"—after he had already left for South Africa, according to photos.

Before last Friday's ruling, Hunter claimed financial struggles, saying that his memoir and artwork weren't selling and that his family had to leave their Malibu rental due to wildfires.

However, photos surfaced of him strolling through Cape Town, shopping with his South African-born wife, Melissa Cohen, and staying at the upscale resort while accompanied by his federal security detail.

Adult children of presidents are not automatically entitled to Secret Service protection, but according to sources from the Trump administration, Hunter was specifically granted a security detail by his father.