Did Joe Biden Molest His Daughter Ashley Biden? Speculations After Personal Diary of 'Sex Addict' Daughter Reveals He Showered With Her

An extract from the personal diary of Ashley Biden, daughter of U.S President Joe Biden, revealing that she took showers with her father has stirred a hornet's nest. Biden was not only slammed for the inappropriate behavior but the act was also dubbed as child molestation.

Diary Found Lying Under Mattress

Radar Online reported that a Florida woman, Aimee Harris, came across Ashley's journal which she later sold to right wing organisation Project Veritas. She allegedly found the diary lying under a mattress in Ashley's former home in Palm Beach, Florida.

An entry from January 30, 2019, reads, "I have always been boy crazy," she wrote. 'Hyper-sexualised @ a young age ... I remember somewhat being sexualised with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate)."

Another entry from March 16 reads, "I relapsed. F***ing again. The difference this time around was that I told Elizabeth, Mom + Dad this morning. Mom + Dad worried but incredibly supportive. I am so lucky to have them on my side."

The Daily Mail reported that the 39-year-old is under investigation for selling the journal with malicious intent by teaming up with Robert Kurlander and selling the journal to Project Veritas.

Biden Dubbed as Child Molester on Social Media

Biden, who is often dubbed as a paedophile on social media by Trump supporters, was against slammed after contents of the diary were leaked. It gained momentum after Fox News host Tucker Carlson alleged the same on his show.

"Joe Biden SEXUALLY MOLESTED his DAUGHTER. He SHOWERED WITH HER. These details were discovered in Ashley Biden's DIARY reported by @TuckerCarlson this evening. Joe Biden is a DESPOT and a CHILD MOLESTER. This LUCIFER IN THE FLESH must be DEFEATED!" read a tweet.

"Ashley Biden, Joe Biden's daughter, confirms in her diary, Joe Biden molested her sexually. He showered with her and molested her as a child. All this is in her dairy now reported by several news outlets. Why isn't the FBI placing this pervert in jail," tweeted a user.

*@@@BREAKING NEWS@@@** :::: Some news outlets are reporting that Ashley Biden's diary contains evidence that President Joe Biden sexually molested and abused his daughter ,,,, How many of you remember all the videos of Biden touching little girls that were removed from the web ?" wrote another.